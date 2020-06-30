Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Reality TV
  6. Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant John Barnes

Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant John Barnes

John is swapping football for a spatula!

JOHN BARNES

No footballer has ever won Celebrity MasterChef – could John Barnes be the first?

Advertisement

The former England left winger is joining the latest series of the popular show, and will face 19 other famous faces in a cook-off for the coveted trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about John…

Who is John Barnes?

John Barnes

What’s John’s Twitter? @officialbarnesy

John began his professional football career at Watford at the tender age of 17. Two years later, he made his England football debut in 1983 and in 1987 he transferred to Liverpool.

He was part of a team that won the FA Cup twice and in a 2006 poll, fans named him Liverpool’s best player of all time.

After retiring as a footballer, John moved across to managing teams including Celtic, Tranmere Rovers and the Jamaica national team.

John Barnes Signs for Liverpool

Away from the pitch, John frequently pops up on TV, be it as a pundit or appearing on shows like Harry’s Heroes, Who Do You Think You Are? and Celebrity Big Brother.

Many forget that he competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007. He may have finished 7th in the series, but he also became the first male celebrity to be awarded a 10 by the judges, for a salsa that sizzled with partner Nicole Cutler.

John is also outspoken on political issues and has appeared on Question Time.

He has previously said that he enjoys cooking and loves spicy food.

“Having grown up in Jamaica, personally I don’t think you can ever throw too much cumin or cardamom into the mix,” he revealed.

So we should expect some hot dishes from John in the MasterChef kitchen!

Advertisement

Celebrity Masterchef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Celebrity MasterChef

Greg Wallace and John Torode on MasterChef
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

celebrity masterchef 2020 lineup

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 Here's who'll compete in the next series

19911597-low_res-masterchef

When is Celebrity Masterchef on TV? Who is in it?

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Grace Henry Strictly Come Dancing shouldn’t waste the opportunity for a BBC spin-off after new filming guidelines

strictly-come-dancing

Everything you need to know about Strictly 2020