Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Reality TV
  6. Love Island: Australia lingo explained – from bogans to kangatarians

Love Island: Australia lingo explained – from bogans to kangatarians

Don't worry, we had to look it up too!

Love Island: Australia

It only seems two minutes ago we were trying to get to grips with UK Love Island chat. Now “my type on paper”, “muggy”, “melt” and “it is what it is” are iconic TV catchphrases, never to be forgotten.

Advertisement

But with Love Island: Australia comes a whole new list of slang for us to learn. “Bogan” was a brand new one on us, for starters…

So here’s our guide to what on earth those islanders are talking about.

Bogan

So what is a bogan? This was a phrase used to describe one of the male islanders, and a quick Goggle gives the definition as “an uncouth or unsophisticated person regarded as being of low social status,” so it’s rather insulting. But apparently sometimes it can also be used as cheeky compliment for someone a bit rugged, or rough round the edges. Clear as mud.

Kangatarian

We had to rewind when Justin told Millie he “used to be kangatarian”.

“So I used to only eat kangaroo and fish. Because kangaroos aren’t farmed.”

What…on… earth? Clearly this is more relevant dietary stipulation in Australia than the UK and it turns out it really is a thing. A Kangatarian is somebody who generally avoids meat but will sometimes eat kangaroo because they deem it to be less cruel than other meats.

This might seem a bit odd to us Brits, but the trendy diet had a real moment in the early 2010s in Aus, with the Sydney Morning Herald announcing,:”A new semi-vegetarian wave emerging in Australia”. Who knew?!

Pash

Now you might have heard this one on Neighbours or Home and Away as well. If two people were to “pash”, they would be kissing.

In the Spin the Bottle challenge, the islanders were told to “pash on” with the person they thought was being discussed. Cue lots of on-screen kissing which were both awkward and controversial.

Now you know.

We’ll keep this glossary up to date – tweet us @radiotimes if you hear another bamboozling word on Love Island Australia, and we’ll do our best to work out what it means!

Advertisement

Love Island Australia airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Love Island: Australia

Love Island Australia season 1 cast
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

From ITV Studios Australia Love Island: Australia on ITVBe Pictured: Natasha Cherie, Tayla Damir, Erin Barnett, Cassidy McGill, Millie Fuller, Charlie Taylor, Eden Dally, Justin Lacko, Grant Crapp and Josh Moss. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island Australia is back tonight – and it’s sexier than ever

iain-stirling

Exclusive How Iain Stirling almost missed out on Love Island voiceover role

Love Island Australia

Where all the Love Island: Australia contestants are now – your guide to who is still together

Love Island host Sophie Monk

Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk: “I took the job without seeing a single episode”