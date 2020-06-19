First couple enters the Hideaway in steamy Love Island: Australia first-look

One lucky set of Islanders will be heading to the villa’s Hideaway tonight, as it opens for the first time on Love Island: Australia.

In a preview clip, Eden receives a text explaining he has the opportunity to choose one girl to join him in The Hideaway.

He decides to choose his current partner Erin and recruits the boys to help him surprise her with a poem asking her to spend the night with him.

And in some very romantic scenes, he later pops the question to Erin at the fire pit.

“Erin, from the moment I laid eyes on you, I had no doubt it would be us two,” he reads.

“The more time we spend together, makes me think this will be forever. There is nothing more I want to say, but to spend this beautiful night with you, in the Hideaway.”

He then gifts her with a bunch of flowers and scoops her up in his arms.

And judging by the look on Erin’s face and her next comment, it sounds like things are about to get busy.

“Sex tonight!” she shouts out as the pair head to the Beach Hut before their night in The Hideaway.

Gushing to the camera, she adds: “Of course Eden passed the romance test, passed with flying colours.”

Their night in the Hideaway comes after the duo got very up, close and personal during their first night in the villa.

They were spotted sharing a passionate kiss under the covers just hours after coupling up.

In the saucy scenes, Sydney-born Erin, 27, asked Melbourne local Eden, 25, if he was a good kisser.

The pair then shared a long smooch in the dark as they snuggled in bed, leading fans to speculate that they could be the first couple to seal the deal in the villa.

So, with the pair now heading to The Hideaway and free to do whatever they like without the eyes of the other Islanders, we wonder what they’ll get up to…

Love Island: Australia is on ITV2 at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.