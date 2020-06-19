Celebrity Gogglebox star Johnny Vegas on why his son doesn’t appear on the show

Johnny Vegas has revealed that his son doesn’t join him on Celebrity Gogglebox because he’s too shy.

Advertisement

The comedian has been one of many famous faces to take part on the celeb version of the hit Channel 4 entertainment show – appearing alongside friend Beverley Dixon as they cast their eyes on the latest telly.

And speaking on This Morning, Vegas spoke about why his teenaged son Michael doesn’t Michael doesn’t join them on the show.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

“He’s a 16-year-old in lockdown, he’s wired in, he’s got the headphones in,” he said.

“He’s actually quite shy, I think he is going through that self-conscious stage, which is a shame.

“But all he does when we watch television together is I go, ‘Look at that, it’s ridiculous! Look at the state of that!’ And he just nods.”

The ongoing second series of Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off earlier in June and has seen some famous armchair critics from last series return, including Denise van Outen, Nick Grimshaw and Stacey Solomon.

Meanwhile new faces, alongside Vegas, have included Love Island duo Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, former football manager Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra, and comedian Vic Reeves.

Advertisement

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Fridays at 9pm – check what else is on with our TV Guide