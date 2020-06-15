Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Reality TV
  6. Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk: “I took the job without seeing a single episode”

Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk: “I took the job without seeing a single episode”

Sophie Monk tells us she trusted the buzz.

Love Island host Sophie Monk

By the time Australia decided to launch its own Love Island in 2018, the show was already a massive hit here in the UK. It even had a cult following Down Under, with Aussies sharing our love of the sun-kissed dating series.

Advertisement

But Love Island: Australia presenter Sophie Monk admits she hadn’t seen a single second of footage before she took the job.

She jumped at the chance to present the show – but it was a leap of faith.

“I had heard about the show obviously, everyone had heard about it, it’s massive,” she tells RadioTimes.com. “So before even watching it I said yes to the job, because I knew it was so popular. I’m not going to lie, they approached me and I thought it sounded like the coolest concept ever. It was only then that I started watching bits and I thought, ‘This is just awesome, on a whole other level!’ It’s such a good escape from reality for me, being able to host something so fun.”

TV personality Sophie is no stranger to reality shows, having won The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, starred in The Bachelorette Australia and judged Australia’s Got Talent. She knows how it feels for the Love Island Australia cast to find themselves in a bubble.

“When you’re filmed for that long you try to walk in one way, but everyone’s personality will come out eventually, you just can’t put up that façade for too long. Eventually you just forget the cameras are there and the emotion takes over. Then you sit and watch the series back thinking, ‘Oh no, why didn’t I just calm down?'”

As a reality show veteran, we had to ask Sophie if she would do a celebrity version of Love Island… “Thank God I’ve finally got a boyfriend, the best man ever, so no I won’t be doing Love Island!” she says. “But I really want to do 60 Days in Jail – that’s a brilliant show, I’ve been watching it during lockdown.”

Advertisement

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on Monday 15th June at 9pm, and airs nightly. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Love Island: Australia

Love Island Australia season 1 cast
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk

Love Island Australia host on which contestants to watch out for: “He got away with it and but I kind of loved him for it”

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Saturday 6th June 2020 From ITV Studios Australia Love Island: Australia: SR1 on ITV2 Pictured: Sophie Monk. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Exclusive Love Island host on why the Australian version has fewer twists than the UK show

From ITV Studios Australia Love Island: Australia on ITVBe Pictured: Natasha Cherie, Tayla Damir, Erin Barnett, Cassidy McGill, Millie Fuller, Charlie Taylor, Eden Dally, Justin Lacko, Grant Crapp and Josh Moss. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island Australia is back tonight – and it’s sexier than ever

Love Island: Australia

Love Island Australia is coming to ITV2 in place of Love Island 2020