How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5

It’s a momentous day in herstory – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 starts in America tonight.

Advertisement

The news has left UK viewers wondering where and when we can watch this year’s returning queens strut their stuff, in a series that promises to throw the rule book out the window and guarantees lots of twists and turns.

As is usually the case with Drag Race, we were hoping there would only be one day’s wait between US and UK transmission, but this year there’s a spanner in the works. Cue dramatic music…

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Netflix has announced that, “due to factors beyond our control” there will be a week’s delay on the new series. Just hold on a second while we throw all of our toys out the pram… OK, we’re back.

So where and when can we watch the fifth season of All Stars? The good news is, the series will be easy to find on Netflix, so no need to go hunting around the internet to find new episodes.

And although we have to wait until Saturday 13th June to get started, episodes 1 and 2 will be available to watch as a double bill. This suggests that the normal pattern of transmission will resume, and there’s just been a specific problem bringing episode one to UK viewers.

At least there’s lots more Drag Race episodes to revisit and binge watch on Netflix while we’re waiting…

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 will start on Netflix on Saturday 13th June, with a double bill of episodes one and two. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.