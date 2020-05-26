Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Reality TV
  6. Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2020 winners revealed as two celebs emerge victorious

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2020 winners revealed as two celebs emerge victorious

After a gruelling 48-hour interrogation challenge, two famous recruits emerged as the competition's winners.

Credit: Channel 4

The gruelling SAS selection process, starring a cast of famous faces, came to an end yesterday, with six stars reaching the final stage.

Advertisement

Paralympian Lauren Steadman, Rudimental’s Locksmit, boxer Tony Bellew, TOWIE’s Joey Essex, Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson and TV presenter Helen Skelton fought it out in the gruelling finale of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Over the course of the last episode of the series, the celebrity recruits underwent 48 hours of interrogation training, which involved being doused in freezing water, listening to distressing noises and other arduous techniques.

Steadman and Locksmith emerged as the winners of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after making it through the tortuous exercise, at which point chief instructor Ant Middleton told the two recruits: “That nightmare is over for you.”

After being declared the show’s winners, Locksmith told fellow champion Steadman: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Viewers took to Twitter to congratulate the joint winners, with one fan noting that this series seemed to be “the toughest yet” and others praising the attitude and determination of both champions.

Both winners struggled at points in the selection process, with Locksmith suffering a knee injury but battling through the pain during a long hike in the show’s penultimate episode.

While Steadman was the frontrunner throughout the show, she tended to clash with fellow recruit Essex, with the pair struggling to work together and arguing during team tasks.

Following her win, Steadman, who was born without her lower right arm, told The Sun  she would “rather do SAS ten times than go back and do Strictly”, as she loved the physical pain of the competition.

Locksmith and Lauren Steadman during the interrogation challenge
Locksmith and Lauren Steadman during the interrogation challenge

“I loved doing both and on Strictly it was about being proud of who I am and inspiring people — I got to be a beautiful, glitzy, glamorous girl,” she said.

“But I wanted to show you can be girly and sporty, and SAS just resonated more with me.”

The process began with 12 celebrity contestants, however half of those contestants dropped out along the way.

Advertisement

TV personality Katie Price, TV presenter Anthea Turner and YouTuber Jack Maynard left the competition during episode two, followed by footballer John Fashanu, DJ Yasmin Evans and ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is available to stream on 40D. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Ulrika Jonsson
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Alexa Davies as Meg

Lauren Steadman reveals she went to a “dark place” during Celebrity SAS

Credit: Channel 4

Celebrity SAS’ Helen Skelton on why she was “terrified” of the instructors: “You don’t know what you’re doing”

Alexa Davies as Meg

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins’ Locky on how he ‘lost his temper’ during the interrogation

117346

Poldark’s Ruby Bentall wants a new role… as a “hooker”