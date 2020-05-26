Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2020 winners revealed as two celebs emerge victorious

The gruelling SAS selection process, starring a cast of famous faces, came to an end yesterday, with six stars reaching the final stage.

Advertisement

Paralympian Lauren Steadman, Rudimental’s Locksmit, boxer Tony Bellew, TOWIE’s Joey Essex, Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson and TV presenter Helen Skelton fought it out in the gruelling finale of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Over the course of the last episode of the series, the celebrity recruits underwent 48 hours of interrogation training, which involved being doused in freezing water, listening to distressing noises and other arduous techniques.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Steadman and Locksmith emerged as the winners of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after making it through the tortuous exercise, at which point chief instructor Ant Middleton told the two recruits: “That nightmare is over for you.”

After being declared the show’s winners, Locksmith told fellow champion Steadman: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

All the final 6 were so tough but fair play to the final two, Locksmith was a machine throughout and Lauren Steadman’s attitude is incredible #saswhodarewins — Kieran Stapleton (@kieranstapes) May 25, 2020

Viewers took to Twitter to congratulate the joint winners, with one fan noting that this series seemed to be “the toughest yet” and others praising the attitude and determination of both champions.

Deserved to pass the course @Locksmith and @LaurenSteadman both battled like hell well done full of grit and determination @antmiddleton — Paul ‘Woody’ Wood (@paulwood1987) May 26, 2020

Both winners struggled at points in the selection process, with Locksmith suffering a knee injury but battling through the pain during a long hike in the show’s penultimate episode.

I think that was one of the toughest celeb versions since it started. Incredible and well done Locksmith and Lauren. — Marky B (@punchy_b) May 26, 2020

While Steadman was the frontrunner throughout the show, she tended to clash with fellow recruit Essex, with the pair struggling to work together and arguing during team tasks.

Following her win, Steadman, who was born without her lower right arm, told The Sun she would “rather do SAS ten times than go back and do Strictly”, as she loved the physical pain of the competition.

“I loved doing both and on Strictly it was about being proud of who I am and inspiring people — I got to be a beautiful, glitzy, glamorous girl,” she said.

“But I wanted to show you can be girly and sporty, and SAS just resonated more with me.”

The process began with 12 celebrity contestants, however half of those contestants dropped out along the way.

Advertisement

TV personality Katie Price, TV presenter Anthea Turner and YouTuber Jack Maynard left the competition during episode two, followed by footballer John Fashanu, DJ Yasmin Evans and ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole.