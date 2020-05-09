Gogglebox pays tribute to star June Bernicoff after her death aged 82

Channel 4 show Gogglebox marked the death of former star June Bernicoff with a special tribute at the end of Friday’s episode.

The 82-year-old, who was a much-loved member of the original Gogglebox line-up alongside her late husband Leon, passed away at home on 5th May after a short illness (not related to Covid-19).

The news was announced publicly on Friday 8th May. On the same evening, Gogglebox paid tribute by flashing up a simple tribute at the end of the episode: “In loving memory, June Bernicoff, 1937-2020.”

June’s husband, Leon Bernicoff, died in 2017. The couple had enjoyed 60 years of marriage, and became well-known TV personalities after they began appearing on newly-launched TV show Gogglebox in 2013. June did not return to the show after Leon’s death, but said that it had been “a great adventure”.

Following June’s death, Gogglebox’s executive producer Tania Alexander released a statement which read: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox’s much-loved June Bernicoff passed away at the age of 82 on May 5 at home with her family by her side after a short illness.

“As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme’s success. Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation during the course of the first 10 series.

“Following Leon’s passing in December 2017, June wrote her first book, Leon And June: Our Story, which was a deeply moving and entertaining chronicle of their 60-year love affair.”

Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness – it was not related to Covid-19. June & Leon were the #Gogglebox originals & a huge part of the show’s success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3yi3qdohiQ — Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) May 8, 2020

The statement continues: “A remarkably independent, principled woman with a vivacious sense of humour and a huge passion for life, June will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Despite her departure from the show in 2017, she remained a passionate supporter of the programme, watching it every week, and she was in regular contact with the production team.

“Our thoughts are with June’s family – Helen and Ian, Julie and Marc, and her beloved grandchildren Frances, Sam and Faye. The family would like to ask for privacy at this sad time but would like to thank the hospice staff that supported them and cared for June so wonderfully and with such compassion in her final weeks.”

Gogglebox continues on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.