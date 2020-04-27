Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire confirms latest series will end tonight after filming was cut short

E4’s reality hit Made in Chelsea will see its latest series come to an abrupt end tonight – six episodes earlier than planned.

Advertisement

Filming on the show was forced to halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with just six episodes being completed before the UK went into lockdown.

However, MiC star Miles Nazaire revealed to RadioTimes.com that tonight’s episode will end with a special treat for fans, revealing how the show’s stars are coping in isolation.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“It’s quite nice because at the end of the episode, where normally we have a ‘Coming Soon’ [trailer], in this one we get to see what’s happening in quarantine, so everyone’s done a little bit of a teaser of what they’ve been doing at home,” Miles revealed.

The TV personality and fitness influencer also explained how the producers of Made in Chelsea had actually made the decision to halt filming ahead of the official lockdown.

“Two weeks prior to the lockdown, Chelsea had said, ‘We’re going to pause filming for two weeks, just so we get a bit more information’ and we paused, and then as soon as that happened, Boris did his speech…

“So we kind of knew it was gonna happen. We got as much as we could [filmed], and the show this season is really good. Obviously it’s been cut short which is a bit sad, but it’s also quite nice for everyone to take a bit of a break anyway, because we film so much all the time.”

It’s not yet clear when Made in Chelsea will return to E4 following tonight’s early finale, since it might prove difficult for filming in London’s trendiest hotspots to take place even once the lockdown starts to ease.

“It’s a tricky one,” Miles said. “We film in restaurants, we film in bars, we film all around London, so if they’re not open, we can’t really film anywhere…

“But again, we just want to make sure that everyone is safe and healthy before we even start to think about filming, so we’re just gonna wait and as soon as it’s all getting back to normal, we’ll start filming again.”

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea airs tonight at 9pm on E4 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide