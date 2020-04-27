Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins loses three famous faces in second episode

Tonight’s episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins saw its first three celebrity recruits throw in the army-green towel – Katie Price, Anthea Turner and Jack Maynard.

Advertisement

The second episode of the special forces training series saw the 12 big names face a series of mentally-testing tasks. These included jumping from a helicopter into freezing water and swimming to shore, deciding to shoot an an oncoming soldier after being confused by the training officers and fighting against fellow team mates for possession of a tyre.

TV personality Katie – number three – was the first to go, after having to hold a sandbag above her head for ten minutes proved to be her breaking point.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“I’m so p**sed off,” she told the army medic after handing Chief Instructor Ant Middleton her number. “I didn’t have the strength to hold my arms straight…I will always f***ing beat myself up.”`

The next contestant to call it quits was television presenter Anthea Turner, despite being one of the three celebs to pass the shooting challenge.

After she and ex-footballer John Fashanu were the last to arrive back at camp after a 4km run, they were presented with an ultimatum: “leave with a bit of dignity and pride” or continue to drag their camp mates down. While John decided to stay, Anthea admitted: “To be honest you’re right.

“My cardiovascular just isn’t up to the rest of the team,” she told the medic. “It’s a shame really because I actually have enjoyed it.”

YouTuber Jack Maynard was the last celeb of the episode to voluntarily leave, after struggling throughout the physical challenges.

The internet personality was rescued by a safety boat at the start of the episode after diving into the Scottish sea from a helicopter. Although he hoped to gain some confidence back after being removed from I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here over offensive tweets in 2017, the tyre-fight proved to be too aggressive for his liking.

“I learnt a lot about myself – it’s just about encouraging myself, having that mental battle and not giving in until I actually have to,” he said on leaving.

Advertisement

Now just nine celebrity recruits remain – Joey Essex, Helen Skelton, Brendan Cole, John Fashanu, Nikki Sanderson, Lauren Steadman, Locksmith, Yasmin Evans and Tony Bellew.