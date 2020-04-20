When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 back? Cast, staff and everything you need to know

Get ready to see 12 celebs stripped of their celebrity status to take on the toughest challenge of their lives, as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins makes a return to Channel 4.

The famous faces will embark on a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of Scotland’s remote island, Raasay, where they will be exposed to unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

So when does it start? Who is the chief instructor and his directing staff? And which celebs will be stepping up to the plate?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of the Special Air Service selection programme…

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?

A release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for the 2020 series, but judging by previous years it’s looking like it could be soon.

The 2019 celebrity version aired on Sunday April 7th, so we expect the 2020 edition to kick off sometime this month, if not in May.

Similar to the 2019 series, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air every Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

Each episode is an hour-long and will be broadcast between 9 and 10pm.

Who is in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins cast?

The new celebrity recruits will be put through their paces and their day jobs will definitely seem far away during the process.

But who’s taking part?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Katie Price Katie, 41, is a model, businesswoman, singer, TV personality and author. In 2004, she took part on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, so, the mum-of-five might have had a little bit of practice roughing it during her Jungle days… Joey Essex Former The Only Way is Essex star first burst onto screens in 2011 as a cast member on the ITVBe show. But will the “Reem King” be able to go without his fake tan for the challenge? Anthea Turner Best known for hosting Blue Peter and GMT, Anthea, 59, will be taking on the SAS challenge this year. Helen Skelton Since 2014, Helen has been a presenter on Countryfile. But has country life prepared her for this challenge? We’ll have to wait and see… Brendan Cole The ballroom dancer – who is best known for appearing on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – will be swapping his dancing shoes for some combats and mountain boots as he faces the gruelling course. John Fashanu Former premiership footballer John, 57, is one of the 12 celebs taking on the SAS challenge. Nikki Sanderson Hollyoaks actress Nikki is ditching the glitz and glamour to take part in gruelling show. Jack Maynard Brother to singer Conor Maynard, the YouTube star became pretty famous in 2017 following his stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, which was short lived following a Twitter scandal. Lauren Steadman Fans may recognise the 27-year-old for appearing on Strictly in 2018. Outside of the BBC show, Lauren – who is a Paralympic athlete – has competed in three Summer Paralympics, in both swimming and the paratriathlon. Locksmith Music artist Locksmith – real name Leon Rolle – is best known for being drum and bass band Rudimental’s DJ. Yasmin Evans Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmine will be swapping the DJ booth for Scotland’s remote island of Raasay. Tony Bellew Former boxing champion Tony, 37, will be taking on a very new challenge in his life as he heads to Scotland for SAS.

Who is the Chief Instructor and the Directing Staff?

Middleton is a British former soldier, adventurer and television presenter. He also appeared as the captain in the adventure/reality-show Mutiny and the survival show Escape.