Who won Star Baker this week on The Great Celebrity Bake Off SU2C?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continued tonight, with TV presenter Carol Voderman, comedian Mo Gilligan, model and radio presenter Kelly Brook, and TV judge Rob Rinder stepping into the baking tent in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

The celebs got to kneading and decorating as they tried to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Also on hand were hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, to offer some moral support, which some of the contestants needed more of – ahem Rob and Mo!

But which celeb managed to impress the judges?

Who won Star Baker?

For the Showstopper Challenge, the four celebs were asked to make 3D guilty pleasure cakes.

A fan of camp, trashy novels, Rob opted for a stack of books in some very bright colours, while Mo decided on making a high top trainer to represent his mild addiction – he buys eight pairs a month!

Meanwhile, both Carol and Kelly went for bath tubs with bubbly. While Kelly created a bath tub scene in her garden showing her soaking after a long day tending to her vegetable patches, Carol used dolls to help create her scene.

Despite appearances, Mo and Rob got great reviews from the judges with Paul complimenting Mo on the quality of his homemade jam, and Prue calling Rob a “natural baker”.

Kelly’s cake looked great on the outside, but sadly the taste just didn’t do it any justice.

Unfortunately – and we never thought we’d say it – but she used too much champagne in the filling.

Carol on the other hand avoided this issue, opting to pour the champagne into her bath tub and getting the judges to sip it from straws instead, which of course they loved.

And with her winning the Technical, this was just the icing on the cake as was then crowned Star Baker.

What happened on Bake Off tonight?

The final episode of the series was filled with lots of baking disasters.

From Mo only managing to make two biscuits instead of 12 and using two eggs instead of nine, to (not to sugar coat it) Rob Rinder’s very ugly cake, there was lots happening in the tent.

For the signature challenge, the famous foursome were asked to make sandwich biscuits in a flavour of their choice.

As ambitious as ever, Carol opted for Welsh cake biscuits she called “caicuts” and even cooked on a griddle as the traditional cake is made.

However, the judges agreed they were too soft to be a biscuit.

Mo decided on making beer can biscuits paying homage to one of his catchphrases “Coupla cans”, and he must have really been honouring his phrase as he only managed to make two biscuits instead of 12.

Judge Rinder went for breakfast inspired biscuits making sweet bakes that looked like a salmon and cream cheese bagel.

They didn’t look that great, but what they lacked in appearance they made up for in taste, with Prue saying: “You know what, that’s a good biscuit.”

Following in Rob’s footsteps, Kelly made biscuits to look like egg muffins, and the judges loved it, with Paul giving her his last handshake of the series.

Next up was the Technical challenge, where the celebs were asked to make six iced buns with a filling.

Carol came first in the challenge, and Mo managed to redeem himself for some hours before forgetting to put the right amount of eggs in his cake in the next challenge.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is available to watch online on All 4.