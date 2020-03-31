How to make your own Yorkshire Puddings | Great British Bake Off Technical Challenge explained

Accessibility Links

This easy recipe will make your Sunday roast!

Bake Off

Four new celebrities made their way into the Bake Off tent today, as the Celebrity Great British Bake Off continued.

For the Technical Challenge, TV presenters Alison Hammond and Alex Jones, YouTuber Joe Sugg and singer/songwriter James Blunt were asked to make 12 mini Yorkshire Puddings, filled with a horseradish sauce and steak filling.

The challenge proved to be quite a success for Alison, who won the judges over with her identical bakes, but sadly the same couldn’t be said for Alex and and James, whose bakes were labelled “ridiculous” and “revolting” respectively.

So if you fancy making Yorkshire Puddings and don’t want to go wrong (like Alex and James), here’s what you need to do…

What are Yorkshire Puddings?

Yorkshire pudding is a common English side dish consisting of a baked pudding made from batter using eggs, flour, and milk or water.

It is a versatile food that can be served in numerous ways depending on the choice of ingredients, the size of the pudding, and the accompanying components of the dish.

Most British families often enjoy a couple on the side of their Sunday roast.

How do you make Yorkshire Puddings?

Yorkshire Puddings come in all sizes, but for tonight’s Bake Off challenge the contestants were asked to make 12 mini puddings.

This quick and easy recipe from bbcgoodfood.com will show you how to make eight large puds or 24 small ones.

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients: 

  • 140g plain flour (this is about 200ml/7fl oz)
  • 4 eggs (200ml/7fl oz)
  • 200ml milk
  • sunflower oil, for cooking

1. Heat oven to 230C/fan 210C/gas 8.

2. Drizzle a little sunflower oil evenly into two 4-hole Yorkshire pudding tins or two 12-hole non-stick muffin tins and place in the oven to heat through.

3. To make the batter, tip 140g plain flour into a bowl and beat in 4 eggs until smooth.

4. Gradually add 200ml milk and carry on beating until the mix is completely lump-free. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Pour the batter into a jug, then remove the hot tins from the oven. Carefully and evenly pour the batter into the holes.

6. Place the tins back in the oven and leave undisturbed for 20-25 mins until the puddings have puffed up and browned.

7. Serve immediately. You can now cool them and freeze for up to 1 month.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

