Alison Hammond freaks out as she loses oven door on Great Celebrity Bake Off

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continued tonight, with TV presenters Alison Hammond and Alex Jones, YouTuber Joe Sugg, and singer and songwriter James Blunt stepping into the infamous tent to support Stand Up To Cancer.

From slicing fingers to needing stitches, there were lots of blunders on the episode.

And while she didn’t require medical attention as such, Alison Hammond did have a little struggle of her own when she thought she’d lost the oven door.

As the This Morning presenter went to put her tray bake into the oven, she noticed that the oven door was missing.

“It’s like a very successful tray bake. Things are just running so smooth for me it’s like boring TV. In it goes for twenty minutes,” she could be heard gushing as she made her way over to the oven.

But she spoke way too soon, because when she bent down to put her tray on the oven shelf , she noticed that something wasn’t quite right.

“Where’s the door gone?” she asked puzzled, staring at the open oven for a moment.

It’s only when she realised that part of the oven’s design allowed for the door to be tucked away and that she’d actually put it there herself did she start laughing.

“I thought the door had disappeared,” she laughed as she retrieved the door from the slot, saying: “What a cool oven!”

Oh Alison!

The presenter managed to pull her socks up after learning how to use the oven, and it seemed she could have been on to something as she mastered the Technical challenge and came first at making Yorkshire Puddings.

The same couldn’t have been said for Alex, however, after Paul called her misshaped bakes “ridiculous”.

Perhaps she lost her oven door as well, so they didn’t rise properly…

