Who is through to the MasterChef knockouts? – All the chefs still in the competition

MasterChef recently kicked off for a 16th series, as Gregg Wallace and John Torode returned to put 60 amateur chefs through their paces.

The latest series features a couple of new challenges, pushing the cooks to their ultimate limit, with chefs being introduced through heats where they will be cooking in teams of six.

After the five heat weeks, it’s knockout week, where the strongest 16 cooks from the competition return.

Split into two groups of eight, over two episodes, the cooks are tasked with creating a dish that they would put on their own restaurant menu or feature in their own cookbook, to keep their place.

So, who has managed to impress the judges?

Here’s a list of all the contestants who’ve made it to the knockouts so far…

Charlotte

Shaheen

Euan

David

Sandy

Jane

Max

Hannah

Christian

Marla

Jasmeet

James

Thomas

