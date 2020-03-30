Who is through to the MasterChef knockouts? – All the chefs still in the competition
From a cattle farmer and hairdresser to a music festival producer and an architect, here are all the chefs through to the MasterChef knockouts so far...
MasterChef recently kicked off for a 16th series, as Gregg Wallace and John Torode returned to put 60 amateur chefs through their paces.
The latest series features a couple of new challenges, pushing the cooks to their ultimate limit, with chefs being introduced through heats where they will be cooking in teams of six.
After the five heat weeks, it’s knockout week, where the strongest 16 cooks from the competition return.
Split into two groups of eight, over two episodes, the cooks are tasked with creating a dish that they would put on their own restaurant menu or feature in their own cookbook, to keep their place.
So, who has managed to impress the judges?
Here’s a list of all the contestants who’ve made it to the knockouts so far…
Charlotte
Shaheen
Euan
David
Sandy
Jane
Max
Hannah
Christian
Marla
Jasmeet
James
Thomas
MasterChef airs Mondays and Wednesdays at 9pm with a Friday half hour show at 8pm on BBC. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.