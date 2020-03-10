RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12: Full cast list, guest judges and start date
Start your engines!
RuPaul’s Drag Race is back and we have everything you need to know about the sickening 12th season.
With brand new queens, a stellar list of guest judges and plenty of challenges set to shock and delight, here’s our handy guide to the most glamorous show on television.
When is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 on?
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 started on Netflix on February 29th, just one day after it aired in America.
The grand finale is due to take place on 29th May 2020 – the reunion will have aired a week before.
Who are the queens in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12?
Aiden Zhane
Aiden Zhane – Key Facts
Age: 29
From: Georgia
Instagram: @aiden_zhane
Quiet Aiden will certainly make an impression with her ghoulish looks and quirky humour. Speaking about growing up alone in a town with no gay bars, she told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s been a process of doing whatever the f*** I want, because there’s been nobody there to tell me it isn’t right.”
Brita Filter
Brita Filter – Key Facts
Age: 34
From: New York
Instagram: @thebritafilter
The New York queens have a strong reputation on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Brita will certainly be looking to continue their successful run. She’s an experienced queen who has performed as a backing dancer for the likes of Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live – expect some big performances from this one.
Crystal Methyd
Crystal Methyd – Key Facts
Age: 28
From: Missouri
Instagram: @crystalmethyd
She’s a political queen who’s always trying to raise awareness of issues in her hometown, telling EW: “With my name, it’s maybe ‘inappropriate’, or people think I’m going to be nasty of gross. Meth is kind of an issue where I live, so I wanted to represent my hometown and bring awareness, but drag is just about taking care of each other and loving each other.”
Dahlia Sin
Dahlia Sin – Key Facts
Age: 28
From: California
Instagram: @dahlia_sin
Former club kid Dahlia is not shy and is always keen to explore her sensuality. She counts Aja as her drag mother and has an army of Instagram followers making her one to watch.
Gigi Goode
Gigi Goode – Key Facts
Age: 21
From: California
Instagram: @thegigigoode
Model Gigi is obsessed with the runway and will always strike a pose – but don’t write her off as just a look queen as she has a fierce chance at taking the competition by storm with her incredible performances.
Heidi N Closet
Heidi N Closet – Key Facts
Age: 24
From: North Carolina
Instagram: @heidincloset
She’s a semi-trained dancer and will always be on hand to help her fellow queens out. Heidi is a favourite on the pageant scene but she is way more than just a pretty face.
Jackie Cox
Jackie Cox – Key Facts
Age: 34
From: New York
Instagram: @jackiecoxnyc
Perhaps she’s going to be this year’s comedy queen, but Jackie is a skilled performer who has pretty much every skill up her sleeve.
Jaida Essence Hall
Jaida Essence Hall – Key Facts
Age: 32
From: Wisconsin
Instagram: @jaidaehall
She claims to be the “essence of beauty”, but there’s more to Jaida than meets the eye. The skilled queen cut her teeth on the pageant circuit, but there’s a talented performer under that stunning make-up as well.
Jan Sport
Jan Sport – Key Facts
Age: 26
From: New York
Instagram: @janjanjan
Jan’s the girl next door plus so much more – and she’s not kidding, either. She calls her drag mother, Alexis Michelle and she’s named after a backpack.
Nicky Doll
Nicky Doll – Key Facts
Age: 28
From: New York
Instagram: @thenickydoll
She loves her fashion and Nicky will no doubt tear up the runway with her 90s catwalk-inspired looks which always have a touch of anime about them. But don’t write her off as a beauty queen – there’s so much more to Nicky than meets the eye.
Rock M. Sakura
Rock M. Sakura – Key Facts
Age: 28
From: San Francisco
Instagram: @rockmsakura
Apparently everyone always pronounces Rock’s name wrong, but she doesn’t mind – she likes the “self deprication”, according to EW. She loves pop culture and won’t be afraid to pull out an incredible performance.
Sherry Pie
Sherry Pie – Key Facts
Age: 27
From: New York
Instagram: @sherrypienyc
Sherry calls herself the “Julie Taymor of drag” and puts on mind-blowing shows six nights a week. She’s always raising money for LGBTQIA causes and claims to do more than just entertain.
Sherry was disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race US following allegations of catfishing. She will appear in the series, but will not attend the finale, which is yet to be recorded.
Widow Von’Du
Widow Von’Du – Key Facts
Age: 30
From: Missouri
Instagram: @thewidowvondu
Who are the guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12?
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Chaka Khan
- Daisy Ridley
- Daniel Franzese
- Jeff Goldblum
- Jonathan Bennett
- Leslie Jones
- Nicki Minaj
- Normani
- Olivia Munn
- Rachel Bloom
- Robyn
- Thandie Newton
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Winnie Harlow
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will air weekly on Netflix on February 29th