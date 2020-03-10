Accessibility Links

Miriam Margolyes turned down replacing Sandi Toksvig on Great British Bake Off

The actress could have been a host on the Channel 4 baking show

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: Miriam Margolyes attends the Pride Of Britain Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 31, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She’s known for appearing in Call The Midwife and previously starring in Harry Potter, but actress Miriam Margolyes could have almost been a host on Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off.

The 79-year-old says she was in the running to become the new host of baking show, after Sandi Toksvig stepped down earlier this year.

However, she turned it down despite it being one of the biggest shows on TV.

“I was asked if I wanted to be considered to take over from Sandi Toksvig on Bake Off,” she told the Sunday Mirror’s Notebook magazine.

Explaining her decision, she revealed she isn’t much of a dab hand in the kitchen.

She said: “I can’t think of anything I would rather do less than be in a room with a frying pan and a saucepan. I’m not interested in cooking.

“I love being asked to supper, but to have anything to do with the preparation? It was kind of them to think of me, but no.”

And the Bake Off isn’t the only show who had their eyes on Miriam, as the star says she was also asked to take on the glitterball in Strictly Come Dancing.

“I was offered Strictly Come Dancing. Ridiculous,” she laughed.

strictly come dancing
Strictly Come Dancing (Getty Images)

Expressing her feelings on high-profile job offers, Miriam – who currently plays Mother Mildred on Call The Midwife – added: “If the only thing interesting in a job is the money, and you’re not poor, you mustn’t do it.”

The actress is currently working on her latest documentary, Miriam’s Big Fat Adventure, which is coming soon to BBC One.

“I’ve always been good at talking to people because I’m interested in people. After the American documentaries, people started to ask me to do shows like that,” she explained.

“One of the things they suggested to me was making one about fat and I though, yes I could do that because I am fat, and therefore when I talk to people I have something of myself that I share with them and I think that’s helpful.”

Miriam Margolyes plays Sister Mildred in Call the Midwife
Miriam Margolyes plays Sister Mildred in Call the Midwife

Opening up about her struggles with her weight, she continued: “I m p**sed off with being fat. I always thought it was my fault, but I’m not sure now.

“I think it’s something in my head. I’m really uncomfortable in my own skin. My biggest regret is I didn’t lose weight young and I still haven’t lost it. I shouldn’t be fat at 79. It’s absurd.”

 Miriam’s Big Fat Adventure starts on Monday 9th March at 9pm on BBC2

