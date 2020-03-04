TOWIE filming in Tenerife cancelled amid coronavirus fears

Fears surrounding the global outbreak of coronavirus have stalled filming of the upcoming series of The Only Way Is Essex, which was to be shot on location in Tenerife.

Advertisement

Cast members, who were due to start filming in only a few weeks time, have reportedly been told to stay at home instead, according to The Sun Online.

As insider said: “Everyone’s talking about it – the cast members who were due to go have been told it’s not happening now and they’re rethinking plans.

“The last thing anyone would want is for them to be in danger and they’re following travel advice when filming.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The ITVBe series isn’t the first project to face delays following the outbreak – Disney’s China release date for the upcoming Mulan remake has been pushed back, with no plans yet regarding when Chinese audiences will get to see the film.

Advertisement

Meanwhile an open letter published on the fan site MI6: The Home of James Bond 007 recently called for No Time To Die producers to push back the Jame Bond film’s April release date. EON, MGM, and Universal have yet to respond to the letter, and the world premiere in London remains set for 31st March.