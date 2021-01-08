Would I Lie to You returns for a fourteenth series this week, with a new batch of panellists set to tell some tall tales on the hugely popular comedy panel show.

The series will consist of 11 episodes, with usual team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack joined by two teammates each every week and long-time host Rob Bryden overseeing matters from his presenter’s chair.

As ever, the panelists will stem from the worlds of comedy, TV, and entertainment and will be sure to include some regular guests such as the always hilarious Bob Mortimer and Taskmaster host Greg Davies.

Read on for everything you need to know about who’s appearing on Would I Lie to You this week.

Who’s on Would I Lie to You this week?

This week’s opening episode of the series will see former Family Fortunes presenter Les Dennis, Pointless co-host Richard Osman, former Radio 1 DJ and My Dad Wrote a Porno co-host Alice Levine and stand-up comedian Lou Sanders attempt to sort the fact from the fiction.

Les Dennis

BBC

Les Dennis is best known as the presenter of Family Fortunes from 1987 to 2002, while he was a cast member on Coronation Street from 2014-2016 starring as Michael Rodwell and finished as runner up in the second series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2002.

Richard Osman

BBC

A very familiar face for fans of TV quiz shows, Osman has been a co-host on Pointless since the show began in 2009 having also been the creator of the show, while he’s also presented Two Tribes and Richard Osman’s House of Games. In 2020, he published his debut novel The Thursday Murder Club – with a film version already in development.

Alice Levine

BBC

Levine was one of the most popular presenters on Radio 1 until she left her role at the station last year, and she also has a number of other hosting credits to her name as well as appearances on shows including Taskmaster and Travel Man. She is also one of the co-creators and hosts of the mega-hit podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno.

Lou Sanders

BBC

Stand-up comedian Lou Sanders has been a regular on panel shows in recent years and in 2019 she won the eighth series of Taskmaster. She also wrote and starred in the 2016 short film Elderflower, alongside Sex Education star Kedar Williams-Stirling

Guests confirmed to appear in subsequent episodes include Love Island host Laura Whitmore, snooker player Stephen Hendry and comedian Josh Widdicombe.

Would I Lie to you airs Friday nights at 9pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.