Graham Norton is hosting an eclectic mix of stars in his first show of 2021, with the likes of Peep Show’s David Mitchell, Oscar-winning actress Regina King and US talkshow host Jimmy Fallon set to appear.

Advertisement

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, guests will be appearing both in the studio and via satellite link, but either way, tonight’s show is guaranteed to be an entertaining laugh-a-minute.

Here’s everyone who’ll be on The Graham Norton Show tonight (8th January).

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Graham Norton has a jam-packed show this week, with Peep Show stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb joining his to discuss the return of sitcom Back, while Years and Years singer Olly Alexander will be dropping by to chat about his upcoming Russell T Davies series It’s a Sin alongside comedian Mel Giedroyc, who is hosting new panel show Unforgivable.

Also appearing on the Graham Norton Show this week is Oscar-winning actress Regina King, who makes her directing debut with One Night in Miami, star of The Queen’s Gambit Anya Taylor-Joy and host of The Tonight Show – Jimmy Fallon.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Singer-songwriter Yungblud will be performing his single Cotton Candy on The Graham Norton Show this week.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

Graham Norton is back on the red sofa in his BBC studio for series 28.

Norton is chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 4th December 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.