When is Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild on TV? Everything you need to know about series

Ben Fogle is back with series 13 of his Channel 5 docuseries New Lives in the Wild, which follows the adventurer as he visits various families living off-grid.

Throughout this series, Fogle travels to remote parts of Europe and the UK to learn more about the people dwelling in the wilder parts of nature, from a mountainside farm in Wales to glacial rapids in eastern Iceland.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild and when it’s on TV.

When is Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild on TV?

Series 13 premiered on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 5th January.

New episodes of the series will air at 9pm every Tuesday night.

Who is vet Matthew Watkinson?

Matthew Wilkinson is a vet who, together with his wife Charis and two children, relocated from Essex to the side of a rugged mountain in Pembrokeshire.

The couple built their own home – Beeview Farm – in the countryside, where they use their animal-based skillset to catch and forage their own food, construct facilities out of used objects and raise livestock to make money from selling their produce.

Speaking to Wales Online in 2019, Charis said that the couple make money from selling chicken eggs, duck eggs and bee honey.

“As we are off grid we only have council tax to pay. We have solar panels for electricity, we have a stream running through the land for water, for cooking at the moment we use bottled gas but Matthew has made a biodigester that makes methane we can cook off,” she said.

“We have to grow at least 30 per cent of our own food, preferably more, and buy 65 per cent from money made from the land.”

Their self-sufficient, eco-orientated lifestyle is documented in series 13 of Ben Fogle’s New Lives in the Wild.

Where is Beeview Farm?

The Watkins family’s self-built home, Beeview Farm, is located in Newport, Pembrokeshire.

You can visit the farm yourself as the Watkins offer bespoke tours of their land for single households and bubbles. You can learn more on the Beeview Farm website.

How many episodes are there?

Series 13 of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild consists of five episodes, with episode one focusing on the Watkins family who live on the Welsh Mountainside.

Each episode focuses on a different set of people living off-grid or in the wilderness.

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 5.