Who is The Masked Singer? Season 2 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

Time to ask "Who's that behind the mask?" all over again.

masked singer season 2

Series two of The Masked Singer is officially back on screens, and the guessing game is well and truly on!

The eccentric music show kicked off on December 26th, with Alien being the first celebrity to be unmasked followed by Seahorse.

With 10 contestants left in the competition Davina McCall, Jonathan RossRita Ora and new judge Mo Gilligan have their work cut out for them.

So, just who exactly is that behind the mask?

Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s contestants, including all the latest clues and guesses.

Who is Seahorse?

masked singer seahorse

Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly.

Who is Seahorse? Seahorse was revealed in Week Two as Spice Girls star Mel B, after new judge Mo made a perfect first guess.

Songs:

Week Two – Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue

Clues: 

  • Some sort of TV presenter
  • Has a Northern accent
  • Possibly someone who performed in the 90s
  • Seahorse says: “I once stole toilet roll from a total legend’s house.”

Guesses:

  • Jessica Ennis-Hill
  • Trisha Goddard
  • Debbie McGee
  • Mel B

Who is Alien?

masked singer alien

Meet Alien, who hopes to dazzle earthlings with out-of-this-world performances.

Who is Alien? Alien was revealed in Week One as ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Songs:

Week One – Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

Clues:

  • A wedding dress.
  • The VT took place in a crime scene.
  • They are fashionable with a possible connection to modelling.
  • Alien says: “I have never been invaded but I have been part of a battle.”

Guesses:

  • Gillian Anderson
  • Sophie Dahl
  • Lily Allen
  • Hannah Cooper

Who is Sausage?

masked singer sausage
ITV

Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper, but will they be the talk of the town?

Songs:

Week One – Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man

Clues:

  • This is a female sausage.
  • They have a strong connection to the beach and the coast.
  • She is a girly girl who “loves a bit of glam”.
  • Sausage says: “My performances are something of a balancing act.”

Guesses:

  • Maya Jama
  • Billie Piper
  • Ella Henderson
  • Meghan Trainor

Who is Dragon?

masked singer dragon

Dragon is a cutie but when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?

Songs:

Week One – You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman

Clues:

  • A picture of money inside a house
  • Dragon says they “mustn’t drag on” – possible drag connection
  • The judges noted Dragon’s rainbow-coloured belly could be a reference to the rainbow flag, an indication of their support for the LGBTQ community.
  • Dragon says: “I might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper!”

Guesses:

  • Jessie Tyler Ferguson
  • Kevin McCloud
  • Dion Dublin
  • Sandi Toksvig

Who is Viking?

masked singer viking

Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet – could the person behind the mask be taking this battle a little too seriously…

Songs:

Week Two – Songbird by Fleetwood Mac

Clues:

  • Viking is an “explorer” and a “curious kind”
  • Viking says: “We discover answers, and in my career, throughout this competition, I’ll be looking for a voice.”
  • He kept emphasising the King in Viking – perhaps the masked celebrity is an I’m A Celebrity winner?
  • Viking emerged from a castle named King’s Rock
  • He revealed that he may be a Viking, but he also wears “another kind of armour”.

Guesses:

  • Bear Grylls
  • Ledley King
  • Ricky Wilson
  • Taron Egerton

Who is Blob?

masked singer blob

Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on this colourful monster?

Songs – 

Week Two – Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

Clues:

  • Wears glasses
  • Possibly a teacher
  • As a kid he wanted to be batman
  • Blob says: “I have recorded a demo for Simon Cowell.”

Guesses:

  • Richard Osman
  • Greg Davies
  • Romesh Ranganathan
  • Andi Peters
  • Harry Hill

Who is Harlequin?

masked singer harlequin

Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer…

Fans believe they’ve worked out who is behind the mask. Following her debut performance, viewers speculated Harlequin could be former Corrie star Kym Marsh.

However, the 44-year-old actress insists she isn’t the culprit.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “Everyone asking if I am on masked singer. No sorry. Guess again guys xx”

Songs:

Week Two –  Diamonds by Rihanna

Clues:

  • A bit of a “joker”
  • Someone who is often in the tabloids
  • Harlequin felt nervous to sing on stage
  • Possible royal connection
  • Harlequin says: “I once played a male lead in a musical.”

Guesses:

  • Beverley Knight
  • Scarlett Moffatt
  • Tracy Chapman
  • Justin Timberlake

Who is Swan?

masked singer swan

Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings, will they ruffle feathers in the competition?

Songs:

Week One – That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain

Clues:

  • They say that they are loyal, strong and independent.
  • They have “the freedom to spread their wings”.
  • They have two interesting connections, one that is to the ballroom and one that is royal.
  • Swan says: “My career has been very honoured.”

Guesses:

  • Michelle Visage
  • Kimberly Wyatt
  • Ashley Roberts
  • Darcey Bussell

Who is Bush Baby?

masked singer bush baby

Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will their voice match the cute appearance?

Songs:

Week Two – Delilah by Tom Jones

Clues:

  • Australian accent
  • Bush Baby is “cheeky” – possible comedian
  • A potato fell out of the hat in his VT when he was performing a trick – possible chef or magician
  • This isn’t his first competition and he’s been training
  • Bush Baby says: “A lot of my wardrobe has been seen on screen.”

Guesses:

  • Peter Andre
  • Dynamo
  • Jamie Oliver
  • Joe Swash
  • Matt Lucas

Who is Badger?

masked singer badger

Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?

Songs:

Week One – Feeling Good by Michael Buble

Clues:

  • Used to being anonymous
  • Not easily recognised on the street
  • Possible motorbike enthusiast
  • Badger says: “I see things like a virtual world!”

Guesses:

  • David Myers
  • Jay Kay
  • Idris Elba
  • Andy Serkis

Who is Robin?

masked singer robin

Rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas, but planning to go the distance.

Songs:

Week One – Can’t Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake

Clues:

  • Robin is “fast on their feet” and “ready to go the distance”.
  • The VT showed Albert Square from EastEnders.
  • They have been “trained” and have “fighting feet”.
  • Robin said: “I may be a Robin, but I’ve been known to fly without wings.”

Guesses:

  • Amir Khan
  • Bruno Mars
  • Yung Filly
  • Joe Swash

Who is Grandfather Clock?

masked singer grandfather clock

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Songs:

Week Two – Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley & His Comets

Clues:

  • Three lions appeared in Grandfather Clock’s VT
  • During his career, he looked after a large estate
  • Football boots  and pair of boots with spurs on them
  • Young at heart
  • Competitive
  • No stranger to performing
  • Grandfather Clock says: “I’ve never been an academic but I have been called a genius.”

Guesses:

  • David Seaman
  • Des Lynam
  • Bradley Walsh
  • Frank Skinner
  • Les Ferdinand
  • David James
