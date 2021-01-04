What happened to Married at First Sight’s Jules and Cameron? Inside their love story and where they are now

Following huge popularity from series 5, a new series of Married at First Sight Australia is now airing on E4 introducing viewers to 13 new couples looking for love.

Advertisement

One of those couples is Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant, who couldn’t have seemed more perfect for each other if the experts tried.

Jules, who was 36 at the time of filming back in 2019, was a successful business owner looking to find a man who loves kids as much as she does.

And former pro cricketer Cameron, 34, was ready to settle down after focusing solely on his career prior to signing up for the show.

So, did sparks fly? Here’s everything you need to know about the couple, including whether they’re still together today.

**Warning: the following contains spoilers for Married at First Sight: Australia season 6**

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What happened to Jules and Cameron?

Things got off to a great start for Cameron and Jules.

Despite dedicating most of his life to his cricket career, Cameron was just as excited to settle down and start a family as Jules was and the pair fell madly in love.

At the end of the show, the pair decided to stay together and started dating in real life.

Channel 4

Where are Jules and Cameron now?

Following the show, the pair got engaged for real and married in an intimate ceremony at the Beta Bar and Alpha Restaurant in Sydney in November 2019.

Their wedding aired in an episode of A Current Affair, and showcased their fairytale love story.

And that’s not the only big thing to come out of their TV stint.

Last year, the couple announced they were expecting their first baby together.

Channel 4

Revealing the news with Stellar Magazine, Jules opened up about her worries surrounding pregnancy given her age.

“I honestly thought it was going to come with a fight. Because of my age, I had done all the hormone testing, the egg count… so much is instilled that you’re going to struggle because of your age,” she said. “I wasn’t obsessing over it. And for that, I’m so grateful.”

The pair welcomed a baby boy, Oliver Chase Merchant, in November.

Congrats!

Advertisement

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 is on E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.