Get ready for a brand new series of Married at First Sight Australia, as E4 dive right in and go Down Under this January.

Series four and five of the eccentric dating series were revived for the network over the summer, and viewers can expect lots more drama where that came from with series six kicking off on January 4th and introducing us to 13 new couples looking for love.

As per usual, the singletons will meet at the altar for the first time before testing out their love in the real world.

However, this series sees a slight change to the format, with the guys first going on an eye-opening bucks night, and the ladies enjoying a hen night ahead of their weddings.

As series six kicks off on E4, here’s everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Australia, including how you can watch series six, and previous series.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 6

Married at First Sight Australia series 6 will air on E4 from 4 January 2021 at 7:30pm and will be stripped across the week Monday to Friday.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 5

Season five of the show aired on E4 in September. All 32 episodes are now available to watch on All4, where you can watch the show on-demand.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 4

The series ran on E4 from July to August. However, for those who missed it, you can catch up on the series via All 4, which has all 29 episodes available from series four.

Viewers who are also interested in previous years can watch series one, two and three, however, the episodes are limited.

What is Married at First Sight about?

The eccentric dating show sees a panel of experts matching singletons based purely on the information given to them.

The team includes relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and dating expert Mel Schilling.

Together the group help match up individuals, while adding their analysis, as we watch how the couples get on on their wedding day, honeymoon and afterwards.

E4 began airing season four of the Australian series in July, and fans loved it so much, they started showing season five straight after.

Are the Married at First Sight couples still together?

Season four was filmed in 2017 and season five was filmed a year later, meaning that a lot of time has passed since the show first aired Down Under.

So of course, what a lot of fans want to know is, whether or not the experiment actually worked.

Married at First Sight Australia series 6 will air on E4 from 4 January 2021 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.