Who is Harlequin on The Masked Singer?

ITV’s The Masked Singer is back and with the second season already two episodes in, all 12 hidden celebrities have now performed for the detective panel – Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and newcomer Mo Gilligan.

The show has seen two eliminations so far, with Sophie Ellis Bextor and The Spice Girls’ Mel B being unveiled as Alien and Seahorse respectively.

Saturday’s episode saw six brand new The Masked Singer contestants sing their hearts out, with the masked Harlequin making it through to the next round of the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about Harlequin – from the clues and hints provided by the show to the panellists’ guesses.

Who is Harlequin? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Harlequin who hopes her singing will impress as much as her outfit.

Songs:

Week two – Diamonds by Rihanna

Clues:

Harlequin revealed in their first episode that they’re “a bit of a clown, and although I’m no fool, you can definitely say that I’m a bit of jack”

They said that the thought of “walking on stage is quite terrifying”

Karaoke is “a whole new experience” for Harlequin

She’s seen reading a newspaper

Harlequin added that they “once played a male lead in a musical”

Guesses:

Beverley Knight

Scarlett Moffat

Tracy Chapman

Justin Timberlake

Meanwhile, viewers took to Twitter to make their predictions, with many suggesting singer Gabrielle is the celebrity behind Harlequin.

Is Harlequin Beverley Knight?

Davina McCall suggested musical theatre actress Beverley Knight, thinking it might be someone who hadn’t sung on stage for a while.

Knight is best known for singing hit such as Greatest Day, Get Up and Come as You Are as well as for touring with Take That, starring in music series Just the Two of Us and performing in The Bodyguard on the West End.

Is Harlequin Scarlett Moffat?

Mo Gilligan thought Harlequin could be Scarlett Moffat, suggesting that the royal costume hints at the famous face being an I’m A Celeb winner.

The TV personality rose to fame after appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox before winning the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

She has since appeared on Virtually Famous, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, The Chase Celebrity Special and Celebrity Catchphrase.

Is Harlequin Tracy Chapman?

Rita Ora guessed US singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman was behind Harlequin after noting the hidden celebrity’s voice sounded familiar to her.

Chapman is best known for her hits Fast Car, Give Me One Reason, Baby Can I Hold You and Telling Stories. The multi-platinum artist has won four Grammy Awards throughout her career and last released an album in 2008.

Is Harlequin Justin Timberlake?

Jonathan Ross took a wild guess at who Harlequin was and suggested Justin Timberlake after spotting a newspaper in the character’s introductory video.

American singer Timberlake rose to fame as a member of boyband NSYNC before finding success as a solo artist with singles like Cry Me a River, SexyBack and Rock Your Body.

He has since starred in a number of films including The Social Network, the Trolls films, Friends with Benefits and In Time.

Is Harlequin Gabrielle?

British musician Gabrielle was a popular suggestion from the public on Saturday, with many viewers tweeting they were sure Harlequin was the Dreams singer.

Best known for hits such as Give Me a Little More Time, Rise and Out of Reach, Gabrielle last released an album in 2018.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.