Who is Seahorse on The Masked Singer?

The second series of The Masked Singer is here and the guessing game as to who is under the masks has already begun.

Nicola Roberts emerged victorious in the first series and now there are 12 new celebrities in eccentric costumes, singing their hearts out in their bid to be crowned the winner for season two.

New judge Mo Gilligan has replaced the USA based Ken Jeong, but Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora are all back alongside host Joel Dommett.

The 12 new The Masked Singer contestants also include Blob, Dragon and Harlequin. But who is Seahorse, and do they have what it takes to go all the way in the competition?

Who is Seahorse? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Seahorse who is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly.

Who are the contestants in the Masked Singer line-up?

There are still 11 contestants in The Masked Singer season two following Alien being first out after a battle to remain in the competition against Robin.

Other than those two and Seahorse, this leaves Viking, Blob, Bush Baby, Harlequin, Grandfather Clock, Dragon, Swan, Badger and Sausage fighting it out to be the final person asked to reveal who they actually are.

Guesses have already started as to who these people could be and we will keep you up to date with the latest clues and guesses for all of them as we get them.

What have the Masked Singer judges said about season 2

Mo has been speaking about just how good the performances are this year, saying: “What I can say is they really surprised me with how big the performances were. This isn’t just someone in a mask singing, people have really done their research and it’s everything around it so not just the performance. It’s the staging – that’s one of the really cool things. The backing dancers, the props, the visuals, it’s all amazing.

“When people see it, they will be blown away by how big everyone goes with their performances. I lost myself a few times you know. I got so into it and I was dancing and grooving and then got asked who do you think it is? I had to gather myself quickly! I can promise you epic performances – we’re talking flame throwers, glitter raining down.”

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.