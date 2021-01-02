Who is Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer?

The light relief we all need right now, The Masked Singer is back for a second run and the guessing game as to who is under the masks has already begun.

The series one winner was Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee and we have a bunch of new hidden faces all masked up and ready to belt out some tunes in the hope of being winner number two.

We also have a new judge in Mo Gilligan, with Ken Jeong stateside, but Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora have all returned alongside host Joel Dommett.

The 12 new The Masked Singer contestants also include Alien, Dragon, and Harlequin. But who is Grandfather Clock, and how long will it be until their time runs out in the competition?

Who is Grandfather Clock? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Grandfather Clock who hopes to have the time of their life in series two.

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Who are the contestants in the Masked Singer line-up?

There are still 11 contestants in The Masked Singer series two, following Alien being first out after a battle to remain in the competition against Robin.

Other than those two and Grandfather Clock, this leaves Viking, Blob, Bush Baby, Harlequin, Seahorse, Dragon, Swan, Badger and Sausage fighting it out to be the final person asked to reveal who they actually are.

Guesses have already started as to who these people could be and we will keep you up to date with the latest clues and guesses for all of them as we get them.

What have the Masked Singer judges said about season 2

Mo Gilligan had this to say about how the judges approach guessing who each hidden famous person is: “The clues can take you on a merry-go-round! You can be convinced you’ve got it and then the clues take you somewhere else and you’re like, hold on it can’t be them.

“You have to throw out any name you think it could be. It’s not the type of game where you think, I’m going to wait with this. You’ve got to put it out there… and then get it wrong.

“Everyone’s got their technique. Davina’s got two or three books of notes! Jonathan – he knows everybody. Rita – she just listens to the voice. She doesn’t even need the clues. She’ll tune into the singing and say some mad technical vocal stuff about their tone. I’m just there trying to grab a little bit from everyone! And until they reveal who’s behind the mask, no name is wrong.”

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.