How to play Taskmaster at home

With just one day left until the final of the final of series of 10 and a matter of weeks before the Taskmaster festive special, many fans will understandably be developing task-fever – the sudden craving to have a go at some of the challenges themselves.

If you’re thinking of entertaining your friends and family over Christmas with your own at-home version of Taskmaster, we have you sorted with many different ways to do just that.

We’ve collated a list of some of the most doable tasks from across the show’s 10 series (and updated it recently) so you can try your hand at them over the holidays – while alternatively, if you’re looking for a Christmas present, there’s also the Taskmaster board game to purchase ahead of your festive celebrations.

Without further ado – here’s three ways you can play Taskmaster at home.

Taskmaster tasks to do at home

If you’d like to entertain your family and friends this Christmas with a few classic Taskmaster challenges, we’ve picked out a selection of actual tasks from the show that you’ll be able to do at home. Be warned, however: watching the videos below could give you an advantage in the tasks, so do with that information what you will!

Write the best lyrics to the Taskmaster theme tune and perform them in the most memorable way



You’ll need: Pen and paper

Time: 15 minutes

This series nine challenge challenged the celebrity contestants to write lyrics to the Taskmaster theme tune – the 30-second ditty played at the beginning of each episodes.

To do this task at home, all you’ll need is a pen and paper for each player, access to the theme tune (via YouTube or another site) and lyrical talent. While in the episode, contestants were given a piano and the option to provide their own accompaniment, this isn’t a requirement you need to stick to at home (unless you have some instruments to hand and fancy kicking the task up a notch).

Make this plastic bag as heavy as possible

You’ll need: Plastic bags, objects to fill them with.

Time: 10 minutes

Liza Tarbuck won this series six challenge, which requires to make a plastic bag as heavy as possible within just 10 minutes, before testing whether it can hang unassisted for one minute. If the bag falls to the ground or breaks under the weight, the player is disqualified from the task.

Make the best portrait of a celebrity using only toilet rolls

Dave

You’ll need: Toilet roll or some type of substitute

Time: 20 minutes

Arguably the most-talked about essential of 2020, toilet paper plays a big part in this series four task, which saw the likes of Hugh Dennis, Joe Lycett, Lolly Adefope, Mel Giedroyc and Noel Fielding attempt to create a celebrity portrait out of bog roll.

To play at home, each contestant will have 20 minutes to assemble their portrait – and if you’re wanting to save your toilet roll for its proper purpose at a later date, you can substitute it for different, reusable material such as kitchen roll or bin liners.

Throw a tea bag into a mug from the furthest distance away

You’ll need: Teabags, Mugs

Time: Five-10 minutes

As seen in Taskmaster’s very first series, this task challenges contestants to throw a tea bag into a mug from the furthest distance away possible.

While Alex Horne gave celebrities Frank Skinner, Josh Widdicombe, Romesh Ranganthan, Tim Key and Roisin Conaty an hour to complete the task, whoever is the appointed Taskmaster within your group can decide an amount of time – we’d suggest five or 10 minutes.

Make the best noise

You’ll need: Yourselves

Time: Five minutes preparation, 10 seconds after the noise

This series seven task requires contestants to make the best noise possible – whether that’s just using themselves or things around the house to assist them. Before making their best noise, they must say: “This is my best noise”, and then remain silent for 10 seconds after making the noise.

Contestants only get one attempt and while you can decide any time limit to do this task within, we would suggest setting no more than five minutes of preparation time.

Remove £5 note without touching the glass

You’ll need: Pint glass, a drink of your choice, £5 note

Time: Fastest wins

This series six task asks contestants to remove a five pound note, which has been placed under a pint glass filled with water/beer/whatever you’d like, without spilling the pint or touching the glass. Whoever completes the task in the fastest time wins.

Taskmaster: The Board Game

If you’re on the hunt for more tasks to complete, then look no further than the Taskmaster board game.

Available to buy on Amazon, this board game contains over 200 ludicrous tasks that can be completed in various rooms of the house, including several video tasks from Alex Horne himself.

Suitable for anyone over the age of eight, you need at least three players to play the game, with the winner taking home a miniature bust of Greg Davies’ head.

Alternatively, you can purchase Alex Horne’s paperback book of tasks – Taskmaster: 220 Extraordinary Tasks for Ordinary People – which contains even more challenges for you to complete.

Hometasking

There are a few ways that you can bring Taskmaster to life in your living room – one of which is #HomeTasking.

Back in March, when lockdown was first imposed and everyone was told to stay indoors, Taskmaster creator Alex Horne designed a version of the game show to entertain fans.

Throughout March and April, Alex Horne and presenter Greg Davies uploaded 20 tasks for fans to do at home and while they were asking players to submit videos of themselves doing it for the chance to win points from them, the deadline for those challenges has now passed – but that doesn’t mean you can’t compete against your family to do the tasks yourself!

You can find all the Stay Home tasks on the Taskmaster YouTube page – the first challenge requires you to throw a piece of paper into a bin, with the most spectacular throw winning.