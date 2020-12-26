Who is Alien on The Masked Singer?
The zaniest show on TV, The Masked Singer, returned with a second season on Boxing Day – and we’re back shouting “take it off” at our TV screens once again.
Nicola Roberts won the first season inside her Queen Bee costume, and now we’re welcoming 12 new celebrities in eccentric costumes and singing their hearts out in their bid to steal Nicola’s crown. New judge Mo Gilligan replaces Ken Jeong this year but Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora are all back alongside host Joel Dommett.
The 12 new The Masked Singer contestants also include Sausage, Dragon, Seahorse, Viking, Blob, and Harlequin. Alien has really got us scratching our heads this year – whose famous face is hidden under that otherworldly head piece? Who on earth (sorry!) is behind the mask?
Who is Alien? Songs, clues, guesses
Meet Alien, who hopes to dazzle earthlings with out-of-this-world performances. We’re putting our money on Babylon Zoo.
Songs:
Week One – Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa
Clues:
- A wedding dress.
- The VT took place in a crime scene.
- They are fashionable with a possible connection to modelling.
- Alien says: “I have never been invaded but I have been part of a battle.”
Guesses:
- Gillian Anderson
- Sophie Dahl
- Lily Allen
- Hannah Cooper
Is Alien Gillian Anderson?
The alien connection would be enough of a connection to Gillian Anderson due to her long-running role as Dana Scully in The X-Files, but that is not the only clue that points in her direction. The VT taking place in a crime scene could also be a Gillian sign as she starred on the crime show, The Fall, for 3 series.
Is Alien Sophie Dahl?
Sophie is an author and a former fashion model having written books such as Miss Dahl’s Voluptuous Delights. She is known from her BBC cookery series The Delicious Miss Dahl and last year saw the release of her first children’s book Madame Badobedah.
Is Alien Lily Allen?
Mo thought it could be Lily as she has recently got married and that could well be a good guess. Lily can obviously sing and although the performance did not sound anything like the singer we know, it is possible she was deliberately making her voice sound different.
Is Alien Hannah Cooper?
We have to admit that if Alien does not turn out to be the wife of the person hosting the show then we will slightly disappointed as what a mask reveal that would end up being!
Hannah is a model and a presenter and has been the face of many huge advertising campaigns across the world. During lockdown, she was seen on screen with Joel as the pair hosted their show, ‘At Home with Joel Dommett’.
