Bill Bailey shares what he’s struggled most with on Strictly Come Dancing 2020
The Strictly 2020 finalist spoke to RadioTimes.com and other outlets about the difficulty of leading as an amateur dancer.
Comedian and actor Bill Bailey has opened up about the struggle of competing on Strictly Come Dancing as a male celebrity ahead of the show’s 2020 final.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press outlets alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse, the 55-year-old finalist explained what it’s like as an amateur to have to lead in various dances.
“I mean, as a novice non-dancer, it’s very hard to lead one of the world’s greatest dancers,” the Strictly Come Dancing line-up member said. “It’s very difficult to do that because you have to have years of experience to know how to do that.
“It’s not just learning the steps, there’s something else about the drive and being able to lead a partner around the room.
“But I think why Oti is such a brilliant teacher is that she’s able to give me the confidence to get into the right body shape and position so that when we are dancing, it doesn’t look entirely like I’m being hauled around the dance floor.”
Mabuse added: “The trick is to make them look as though they are [leading]. If you’re thinking about learning how to dance, you’re learning the steps and learning how to perform in front of millions of different people.”
“If you’ve never done this before, there is no time to learn how to lead someone who can already dance, so the fact that he’s been confident enough and brave enough to just embrace that – I think that’s why it looks amazing,” she said. “And that’s why we have that kind of lead and follow friendship.”
Bailey and Mabuse will be performing their Quickstep to Bobby Darin’s Talk to the Animals and their Couple’s Choice to Rapper’s Delight, before debuting a brand new Showdance to Brittany Murphy’s Boogie Wonderland.
When asked whether he hopes his dancing has inspired people, Bailey said: “I hope so, I really do. If that is the the result, the consequence of me being on the show, then that’s wonderful,” he added.