Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

The Strictly Come Dancing final is finally here! After eight amazing weeks, one of the four finalists in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up will be crowned this year’s winner.

The two hour-long show will kick off on Saturday 19th December, and will see all this year’s celebs and the Strictly Come Dancing professionals back on the dance floor for one last time.

As well as this the final four – Maisie Smith, HRVY, Bill Bailey and Jamie Laing – will take to the ballroom to perform three dances.

One will have been picked by the Strictly Come Dancing judges, while the second will be the contestant’s favourite routine from the entire series and the final performance will be a show dance.

And the entertainment doesn’t stop there as viewers will also be treated to a guest performance.

So, who will be gracing the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this week?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this week?

For the Strictly final there will be a performance from none other than Robbie Williams.

The singer songwriter first found fame as a member of pop group Take That from 1990 to 1995. However, he has gone on to achieve great success as a solo artist.

He kicked off his solo career in 1996, and has since released seven UK number one singles, 11 of his 12 studio albums have reached number one in the UK and six of his albums are among the top 100 biggest selling album in the UK.

In November 2019,Williams released his first Christmas album titled The Christmas Present, which shot to number one in the UK.

The Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday at 6pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.