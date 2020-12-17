When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 released? Queens, guest judges and latest news

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is just around the corner, and as Baga Chipz would say, we’re now feeling “much better!”.

Mama Ru herself recently confirmed the UK release date, after hinting Drag Race UK would be arriving early in 2021.

The queens have now been confirmed, and we even have a list of celebrity judges.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK revealed guest judges Lorraine Kelly and Sheridan Smith, and if you ask us, it’s looking to be a smashing series.

The new series will see Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton returning to judge RuPaul’s Drag Race UK cast.

So when is it back? Here’s everything you need to know about Drag Race UK season two.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 release date

The first episode of Drag Race UK season two will land on BBC Three, which is available on BBC iPlayer, on January 14th at 7pm.

The news was announced on the official Drag Race UK Twitter page.

“Santa called and said you can have one present early,” the post read.

“The first episode of #DragRaceUK series two lands on @bbciplayer on January 14th at 7PM.”

Santa called and said you can have one present early. The first episode of #DragRaceUK series two lands on @bbciplayer on January 14th at 7PM. pic.twitter.com/yWr5G5zvmt — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) December 15, 2020

Filming on the series began back in March, however production was quickly interrupted by COVID-19.

Alan Carr told Christine Lampard on Lorraine in October: “I’m filming that in a fortnight’s time, so that will be nice to just get that finished.”

“It’s also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn’t that good – because in lockdown, if they’ve got any sense, they’d be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down! No excuse.”

Fingers crossed RuPaul and the gang will set the fabulous tone for the rest of 2021.

Who are the contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2?

BBC

The BBC have now confirmed the 12 queens who will be sissying that walk in a bid to impress the judges. This is four more than last year, and the stars will compete over a course of 10 weeks instead of eight.

Here’s a list of the contestants:

Lawrence Chaney

Cherry Valentine

Bimini Bon Boulash

Ginny Lemon

Joe Black

Tia Kofi

Veronica Green

Sister Sister

Tayce

Ellie Diamond

Asttina Mandella

A’Whora

Alan Carr recently revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that the number of applicants received by the show doubled this year.

Speaking about how the upcoming series is going to be bigger and better than the first, Carr said: “Michelle Visage has had double the applicants this year so I think it’s going to go up!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 judges

The BBC confirmed at the beginning of November that RuPaul will be joined on the second series’ judging panel once again by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

As for the series’ guest judges, The Vicar of Dibley’s Dawn French let slip on Wednesday 21st October that she’s set to make an appearance on the show, telling Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners: “They did originally ask me to be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t – I don’t live in London. But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks.”

Who are the celebrity guest judges?

There will be lots of famous faces on the panel for series two. The resident judges will be joined by the likes of Elizabeth Hurley, Lorraine Kelly and musiciab MNEK. Both MNEK and Kelly appeared in the show’s last series, with Kelly taking part in the Snatch Game episode, while MNEK was the celebrity guest vocal coach.

They’ll also welcome supermodel Jordan Dunn and actress Sherdian Smith to the panel.

Who won last year’s series?

Drag Race UK’s debut series was won by The Vivienne, who beat Divina de Campo and Baga Chipz for the crown.