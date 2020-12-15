Family Fortunes renewed for another series with Gino D’Acampo as host

Following the success of Family Fortunes’ return after an 18-year hiatus, it’s no surprise the gameshow is coming back in 2021.

TV Chef Gino D’Acampo, who took over from Bob Monkhouse and Les Dennis, will return as host for the reboot’s second outing.

The show’s format means it’s relatively easy to produce even in the midst of COVID-19 social distancing measures, so it’s likely we won’t have to wait long to see it on our screens again.

Read on for all the details about Family Fortunes’ new series, including when it will be on TV and how you can get on the show.

When is Family Fortunes on TV?

ITV has confirmed that the new series of Family Fortunes will air in 2021, though a release date has yet to be announced. The broadcaster has also confirmed the new series will be comprised of 20 episodes.

During the series’ original run, the game show begun airing towards the end of September, with the reboot following that pattern by releasing the first episode on 20th September 2020. We still don’t know when the new series will arrive, but it could be a little earlier considering it will air double the episodes the 2020 edition had.

We’ll keep this page updated as and when we hear of the official broadcast date so watch this space!

What is Family Fortunes?

Family Fortunes is a game show, in which two families compete to answer everyday questions surveyed by 100 members of the British public. The aim of the game is to think of the most common answer – so basically the opposite of Pointless.

The family that comes up with the most common answers – which appears on a large electronic board when guessed correctly – can win single, double and ‘big money’, including bonus prizes.

The series originally aired on ITV from 1980 until 2004, with comedian Bob Monkhouse, Max Bygraves and Les Dennis all hosting throughout its run.

A Celebrity edition of the gameshow – All Star Family Fortunes – was presented by Vernon Kay and broadcast on ITV from 2006 until 2015.

Who hosts Family Fortunes?

Gino D’Acampo will return to host, following his Family Fortunes debut in 2020.

Speaking of the gameshow’s renewal, he said: “As soon as we’d finished the last season of Family Fortunes, I wanted to get straight back into the studio and film a load more episodes. Thankfully, the show went down very well with the viewers and I’m so happy to be back as I had the best time.

“The contestants really do make the show as brilliant as it is, and I know we’re going to be hearing a lot more weird and wonderful answers to the questions I’ll be asking.”

The 44-year-old Italian chef rose to prominence as This Morning’s regular cooking expert and was crowned King of the Jungle on the 2009 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

He recently co-presented Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip, which saw him travel across the US with fellow TV chefs Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

How to apply to be on Family Fortunes

Usually, to be in the show requires filling out an application form on the ITV website. You must be a family of five or more currently living together to apply.

At the moment, it doesn’t look like Family Fortunes is looking for contestants, though that may change in the new year so keep an eye here if you want to take your chances on the show.

Anyone competing must be at least 16 years of age and have the right to live and work in the UK.

Family Fortunes is yet to announce an official release date, but it will come back in 2021. To see what’s on right now, check out our TV Guide.