When are The Great British Bake Off Christmas and New Year specials on TV?

It’s been almost a month since the Great British Bake Off crowned its series 11 winner (spoiler alert: it was Peter) and if you thought that was all the Paul and Prue goodness you’d be getting this year, you were thankfully wrong.

GBBO is returning for not one, but two festive specials over the Christmas period, with a number of former contestants returning to compete for the title of Christmas/Festive Star Baker.

From 2018 winner Rahul Mandal to 2014 champion Nancy Birtwhistle, the upcoming specials are set to see some of the toughest competition the show has ever seen, as well as musical accompaniment from the likes of Alexandra Burke.

So, on your marks, get set, and find out everything you need to know about the Great British Bake Off Christmas specials 2020.

When are The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials on TV?

GBBO fans are in for a treat this Christmas with two festive specials set to air over the December-January period.

The Great British Bake Off’s Christmas special will air on Christmas Eve at 7:40pm on Channel 4, with the show’s alumni returning to the white tent to compete for the Christmas Star Baker title.

Then just over a week later, Bake Off returns with The Great New Year Bake Off on Sunday 3rd January at 7:45pm – in which another set of former bakers join Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood for a bit of festive competition.

The Great British Bake Off contestants

There’s two batches of Great British Bake Off Christmas special contestants for each episode. They are as follows:

The Great Christmas Bake Off

The Christmas special will see Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter from 2019’s Bake Off, 2018 finalist Ruby Bhogal and 2017 contestant James Hillery battle it out for the coveted Christmas Star Baker title. And, because ’tis the season, there will also be a magical performance of Silent Night by pop star Alexandra Burke.

The Great New Year Bake Off

Seeing in the New Year with an epic baking session will be Helena Garcia and Henry Bird from the 2019 series and not one but TWO winners from previous seasons. Nancy Birtwhistle, who won the 2014 Bake Off, and 2018’s Rahul Mandal complete the line-up. Following a no doubt close bake, the quartet will join the hosts and judges for a sing-along round the piano.

The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials hosts

Newbie host Matt Lucas will be hosting both the Christmas and New Year’s specials, but Noel Fielding will only be able to make it to the latter. The Mighty Boosh star is missing the Christmas due to being on paternity leave following the birth of his second child.

Comedian Tom Allen, host of Bake Off: The Professionals and Extra Slice, has been confirmed as Noel’s replacement for the Christmas special.

The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials judges

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be judging both the Christmas and the New Year specials.

The Great British Bake Off Festive specials will air during the holidays.