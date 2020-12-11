It wouldn’t be Friday night without Graham Norton on the telly chatting to some of the biggest names in showbiz, and keeping us entertained with live music performances.

As the 28th series continues on BBC One, the host will return to the studio for another cracking show.

It follows last series’ virtual set-up, with some celebrities sitting in socially-distanced armchairs in person and others calling in via video link.

This weekend he’ll be joined by some absolutely fabulous stars including Jennifer Saunders, Wonder Woman 1984 actress Gal Gadot, and Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman, who’ll all be sharing something special with viewers.

So get the popcorn, your choice of beverage, and put your feet up for a night in with Graham and co.

Here’s everything you need to know about the guest on this week’s The Graham Norton Show (December 11th).

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Graham will be joined by Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who will be talking about new blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984.

As well as this, Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman will share all on her debut book Quite and comedian Jennifer Saunders will make an appearance, as she takes to the road in her E-Type Jag for her documentary Memory Lane.

Currently starring in new romantic drama Sylvie’s Love, Marvel and Westworld star Tessa Thompson will be in the house, alongside Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan now appearing in American period drama Bridgerton, and comedian Lee Mack who is back with a new series of Not Going Out.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Viewers will be treated to music from McFly, who will perform their single Tonight is the Night.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

Graham Norton is back on the red sofa in his BBC studio for series 28.

Norton is chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 4th December 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.