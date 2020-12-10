When does The Voice UK 2021 start?

The 2020 series only just wrapped up, due to the series being put on hold because of coronavirus, but The Voice UK fans will not have to wait much longer for the next series as ITV have now confirmed the show will be back in January 2021.

The music competition will be returning to our small screens in early 2021 for a 10th series, with a new coach and nail biting format twist!

Presented by Emma Willis, the series will see pop star Anne-Marie take over from Meghan Trainor as she finds her place on a revolving red chair, alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs in the search for the next big singing sensation.

So, when is it back? Who are the contestants competition for a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD this year? And what twists and turns can we expect along the way?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

When is The Voice UK back in 2021?

The 10th series will air on ITV on Saturday 2nd of January at 8:30pm.

There will be 12 episodes in total, comprising of The Blind auditions, The Battles, Semi Finals and Final.

Confirmed: The Voice UK returns Saturday 2 January at 8.30pm on ITV #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/H9b8CVf1iX — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) December 10, 2020

There will also be a new format twist called The Block. During the Blind auditions, the four coaches will each have the opportunity to stop a fellow coach from adding a singer to his or her team.

Each coach will only be given one chance to use their ‘Block’ button in an attempt to secure the best team possible – and weaken the chances of the other coaches.

Who are the coaches?

Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs will be returning as coaches, along with award-winning pop star Anne-Marie who will be replacing Meghan Trainor on the panel.

Why isn’t Meghan Trainor judging The Voice UK 2021?

Meghan Trainor recently announced that she would not be returning for the 2021 series, as she plans to spend more time with her family after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara.

Speaking about the news, Trainor said: “I had such a great time being a coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone!

“I wish I could come back for Season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!”

The Voice UK added: “Huge congratulations to Meghan on the wonderful news she is expecting her first child. Meghan has been a fantastic coach on The Voice UK and we look forward to seeing Meghan return for the end of series nine, coming soon to ITV. “Everyone at The Voice UK and ITV would like to wish Meghan the very best in 2021 and beyond.” 9 incredible Singers stepped out onto quite a different stage for #TheVoiceUK Semi-Final, with a virtual audience and a virtual Coach dialling in from LA! https://t.co/V5eeEuXDBX pic.twitter.com/sftqkm2VKf — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) November 8, 2020

Trainor is appearing virtually for The Voice 2020 semi-final and final, with ITV confirming to that the singer will simply appear as a plasma screen on her chair.