When is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 released on Netflix? Queens, changes and judges

It’s almost time to see 13 new queens slaying the runway, as RuPaul’s Drag Race returns for a new series this Autumn.

Recently, a leaked trailer for series 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race revealed a thrilling twist, as well as the air date.

Now, the fabulous contestants have been confirmed, and they will be sissying that walk in a bid to be crowned the winner of 13th series.

So when is it back? And who are the queens werking their magic? Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 release date

Season 13 is on its way, and will be premiering on VH1 on New Year’s Day.

The trailer concluded with a title card, revealing that series 13 will air on December 31st in the US on VH1.

Previously, VH1 confirmed that Drag Race would be returning in a statement from Mamma Ru herself, saying: “Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history.”

She added: “RuPaul’s Drag Race 13, All Stars 6, and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 on Netflix?

When it arrives, you should be able to watch all of the new episodes of Drag Race on Netflix.

The streaming site usually has next-day access to the series, so RadioTimes.com predicts you’ll be able to watch the first episode of season 13 on 1st January.

Who are the queens competing in season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

The line-up has now been confirmed for series 13, and honey, these queens are serving some serious looks!

Here’s a list of the contestants:

Denali

Gottmik

Elliott with 2 Ts

Joey Jay

Kahmora Hall

Kandy Muse

Lala Ri

Olivia Lux

Rosé

Symone

Tamisha Iman

Tina Burner

Utica

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 changes

According to the newly leaked trailer, this series will see the show open with “six lip syncs”, which is a new twist.

As well as this, there are said to be more changes made to the show to ensure it’s COVID safe.

According to Variety, the queens, Pit Crew and other on-screen talent were tested for COVID-19 three times a week, along with any crew members who interacted with them. Additional crew members were reportedly tested weekly.

The publication also reported there’d be several visible changes when the series returns.

The main stage will reportedly look different, with the judges’ table being extended and glass panels placed in between each seat.

Season 12 finished with a virtual finale after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted filming, so it’s thought the effects of social distancing could spill over into season 13.

This could mean new challenges or perhaps an entirely new set for the new series.

It’s also yet to be confirmed whether guest judges will appear on the show.

Who won RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12?

***SPOILER ALERT***

Jaida Essence Hall was crowned the winner of season 12 of the main show.

