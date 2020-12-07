Who is The Masked Singer panellist Rita Ora?

After an extremely popular first series, The Masked Singer is back for another round this December.

Returning to the panel this year is singer Rita Ora, who will be guessing the identity of acts such as Alien, Dragon, Sausage and more.

Rita joined the series earlier this year with Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Ken Jeong – who will be replaced by Mo Gilligan for series two – and she’s no stranger to judging.

As well as being an international pop star, she has appeared in a fair share of talent shows including The X Factor.

So, it should be a piece of cake for the singer to work out who is behind the masks of this year’s The Masked Singer contestants – or at least we hope so!

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Rita Ora?

Age: 30

Occupation: Singer

Twitter: @RitaOra

Instagram: @ritaora

Rita Sahatçiu Ora was born in 1990 in present-day Kosovo, and moved to London with her family as a baby. She began singing and performing at open mic sessions at young age, and auditioned for Eurovision: Your Country Needs You in a bid to be the United Kingdom’s entry in 2009. Despite qualifying for the show, Ora eventually backed out after a few episodes to focus on her career.

Ora later got a record deal as one of the first signees for Roc Nation in 2008, and appeared in music videos for Jay-Z and Drake.

Her Youtube videos caught the eye of DJ Fresh, resulting in Ora becoming the vocalist on his number one hit Hot Right Now in 2012. Later that year she released her first chart-topping album Ora, which spawned number one songs R.I.P. and How We Do (Party).

Over the following years Ora supported Usher and Coldplay on tour, performed at the pyramid stage at Glastonbury and released top 10 tracks such as Poison and I Will Never Let You Down.

Her second album Phoenix came out in November 2018, which included chart successes Anywhere and Let You Love Me, and she spent most of 2019 promoting her album on tour.

Was Rita Ora in the Fifty Shades of Grey films?

Ora has also dabbled in acting, appearing in TV show The Brief and British Film Spivs as a teenager. Her biggest role, however, has been appearing as Mia Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, including contributing to the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Freed.

She has also had cameo appearances in Fast & Furious 6 and Detective Pikachu.

Was Rita Ora a judge on The X Factor?

Rita has also been a guest judge on several talent shows – she was a coach on the 2015 series of The Voice UK, before jumping ship to ITV the very same year and winning The X Factor with her mentee Louisa Johnson.

As if that wasn’t enough, the multi-talented Ora has also taken on several hosting duties – she hosted America’s Next Top Model in 2016, the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2017 and the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards several times.

She was also named as an Honorary Ambassador to her home country of Kosovo in 2015 by then-president Atifete Jahjaga.

