When is the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show on TV? Air date, time and everything you need to know

After a rather different series, Giovanna Fletcher has been crowned the champion of I’m A Celebrity 2020 – becoming the first-ever ‘Queen of the Castle’.

Advertisement

But while the main show is over for another year, this year’s coming out show – the special final episode of the series which is traditionally broadcast after the winner is crowned – has not yet aired.

Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here coming out show.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Thanks, you are now signed up to our I'm A Celeb newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our I'm A Celeb newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When does the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here coming out show air?

This year’s coming out show has been given a slightly different name in light of the location change, going by I’m a Celebrity… A Castle Story.

It will air on Sunday 13th December at 8pm.

What happens in the coming out show?

The usual format of the coming out show sees presenters Ant and Dec interview the celebrities who have taken part in the series and share clips of some of the highlights.

It seems likely that despite the change of name and location, this year’s version will follow a similar pattern, looking back at the best bits of the first – and perhaps only – series to be based at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Who won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2020?

ITV

In the end, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher was crowned champion, beating fellow finalists Jordan North and Vernon Kay to the top prize.

The final saw the trio given a traditionally tough trial to get through, before they were treated to their final luxury meal and the winner was announced.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.