Who’s performing on this year’s Top of the Pops NYE special?

Among music fans, the BBC’s annual Top of the Pops shows are a calendar highlight and this year is looking to be no exception.

The long-running music programme will return on New Year’s Eve with presenters Clara Amfo and Fearne Cotton, as well as an impressive slate of talented acts.

Expect to see brand new performances from pop star Becky Hill and the genre-hopping YUNGBLUD, as well as Nathan Dawe, KSI and Ella Henderson, who reunite following their summer hit, Lighter.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Top of the Pops New Year’s Eve special, which will follow this year’s Top of the Pops Christmas special.

Who’s performing on Top of the Pops New Year’s Eve special?

Alfie Templeman

At just 17 years old, Templeman is a star on the rise, describing his distinctive sound as “indie R&B”. His latest EP titled Happiness in Liquid Form was well-received, reaching number 22 on the UK Indie chart.

Arlo Parks

Considered one of the breakthrough acts of 2020, Arlo Parks is another incoming indie star, who has recently featured on prestigious end-of-year lists from the likes of NME, DIY and Amazon Music.

Her debut studio album is due for release in January, following the success of her lockdown track Black Dog, which examined mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Becky Hill

Since breaking out on the first ever series of The Voice UK, Becky Hill has released her first album Get to Know, which was certified Gold in the UK following chart success.

She recently released a touching cover of 80s pop hit Forever Young for the 2020 McDonald’s Christmas advert and has a new album planned for release in 2021 from Polydor.

Nathan Dawe ft. KSI & Ella Henderson

Staffordshire-born DJ Nathan Dawe scored his first top ten hit in the UK singles chart this year with Lighter, a track released in collaboration with YouTube star KSI.

An acoustic version with additional vocals from Ella Henderson followed, which is likely to be performed on the night as the trio reunite.

Sigala & James Arthur

DJ and producer Sigala, real name Bruce Fielder, also enjoyed a successful 2020 after joining forces with James Arthur for the track Lasting Lover, which made it to number 10 in the UK charts with certified sales of 200,000.

Wes Nelson ft. Hardy Caprio

After competing on X Factor: Celebrity last year, Love Island star Wes Nelson achieved chart success in 2020 with See Nobody, released in collaboration with rapper and singer Hardy Caprio.

YUNGBLUD

YUNGBLUD dropped his second studio album, Weird!, at the beginning of the month, containing the singles Strawberry Lipstick and Cotton Candy, as well as a collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly.

YUNGBLUD said: “Some of the greatest artists in history have played Top of the Pops and I’ve watched and been inspired by those performances.

“After a year of being trapped inside and bottling my ADHD up, it’s all gonna come out in this performance. We’re gonna burn the house down… bring a fire extinguisher.”

When is Top of the Pops New Year’s Eve special on TV?

Top of the Pops New Year’s Eve special will air on BBC One at 4:20pm on Thursday 31st December.

Top of the Pops New Year’s Eve special presenters

BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo and Top of the Pops veteran Fearne Cotton will reunite once again to host this year’s festive specials.

Clara Amfo said: “I’m delighted to be part of Top of the Pops this year. As we know, 2020 has been a challenge and as always music is a constant balm for us! I’m really looking forward to celebrating the artists with Fearne and everyone watching at home.”

Fearne Cotton added: “I’m delighted to be returning to host Top of the Pops with Clara again this year. It’s always a brilliant way to round off the year in music, and this year more than ever we’re all in need of a bit of sparkle!

“There have been some brilliant musical moments in 2020 and we can’t wait to celebrate some of the biggest tracks and artists with everyone at home.”

Top of the Pops returns on New Year's Eve at 4:20pm on BBC One.