AJ Pritchard reveals identity of the “phantom dribbler” in I’m a Celebrity

AJ Pritchard has revealed who the controversial “phantom dribbler” was in I’m a Celebrity 2020 – and it wasn’t just one person responsible for making a mess of the privy.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer says Radio1 presenter Jordan North and former EastEnders star Shane Richie were both responsible for the night-time near-misses which caused consternation in the camp.

AJ revealed to his brother, Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, on their podcast AJ vs Curtis: “I‘m throwing out that Phantom Dribbler was Shane and Jordan. But halfway through Shane got really ill because he did amazing on one of the drinking trials and it really upset his system. So I felt sorry for him, like he was being obviously being sick and then obviously [on the] toilet for three days, like all through nights where he was having different things to bung him up and then got constipated.

“I mean, like, it was really bad. So he wasn’t the Phantom Dribbler then because he had to sit down. But then Jordan continued to be the Phantom Dribbler. I’m throwing out yeah, that’s what happened.

He continued: “Plus Jordan was way too happy to, to clean the Privy. That’s, that’s all I’m saying. That’s that’s what I said and I’m going to stick by it.”

AJ also defused any notion of animosity between himself and Shane over their dispute about the washing up.

While Shane has since said he’d be “proud to call AJ my son”, AJ responded by telling Curtis: “No, he’s a good guy. He’s a great storyteller, as we can all see on the show. Yeah, no, we’re simple.

“It’s just like… I’ve just always been like the hygiene side’s really being above and beyond and like, we’ve all got our own jobs, especially when we had like, camp leader and we got assigned a job. So I feel like like everybody needs to pull their weight and maybe some days like, people could have worked a bit harder. Like, that’s all I was really kind of pushing in the clip that I saw…”

I’m a Celebrity 2020 was won by Giovanna Fletcher, while AJ was the seventh campmate to be eliminated, effectively placing him fifth.

The exchange features in the new episode of AJ vs Curtis, released on Monday 7th December.

