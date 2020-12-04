When is I’m A Celebrity 2021 on TV? Start date, Line-up rumours and latest news
The reality series will return next year.
This year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity was rather different from previous versions – largely due to the change of location from the Australian jungle to the grounds of a castle in North Wales.
That change means that it will be especially intriguing to see what next year’s version of the show might look like: will the producers opt to return down under, stay in the UK, or perhaps head somewhere else entirely?
Two-thirds of fans want I’m A Celebrity to stay in the UK, according to a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com.
For fans wondering where I’m A Celebrity 2021 will be filmed, we’ve got all the latest information.
As usual, we’ll be keeping our eye on all the latest developments, concerning not only the location for the next series but also which celebrities are being rumoured to take part in the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up.
Read on for everything we know so far about the 21st series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
I’m A Celebrity 2021 start date
It’s not confirmed at this stage exactly when the reality show will return for its 21st series, but it normally airs towards the end of the year – from mid-November to early December – and we’d expect that to be the case again this time round.
When we get more official information we’ll update this page accordingly.
I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up rumours
It’s still a bit early to be expecting much in the way of rumours for the next series, with not many names currently floating about as possibilities.
Boyzone star Keith Duffy was strongly linked with the show this year, so perhaps he’s in with a shout for next time out, but beyond that, there’s not much in the way of information.
As rumours begin to appear we’ll keep you updated right here.
Where will I’m A Celebrity 2021 be filmed?
The big question is whether the producers will stick to this year’s setting in North Wales or make a return to the usual location in Australia.
With promising news on the vaccine front, there seems a good chance that we may be living with far fewer restrictions this time next year so a return could certainly be possible, but perhaps the producers are happy to keep it UK-based from here on out.
A third option is the possibility of moving the series to yet another new location – the prospect of a different campsite every year would certainly be quite exciting.
At this early stage, all we can do is speculate – but we’ll monitor the situation and let you know if we hear any reports on next year’s location.
