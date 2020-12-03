Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Who is The Masked Singer? Season 2 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

Who is The Masked Singer? Season 2 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

Time to ask "Who's that behind the mask?" all over again.

masked singer season 2

After a hugely popular first series of The Masked Singer, the most bonkers show on TV is back.

Advertisement

Following Nicole Roberts’ stunning victory in series one, more celebrities will be donning outrageous costumes and singing their hearts out to be crowned the winner. New judge Mo Gilligan replaces Ken Jeong this year but Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora will be back alongside host Joel Dommett.

The show is due to return on Boxing Day and while we wait, ITV has given us a look at each costume and, as expected, they are just as crazy as we would expect.

So behold all the outfits we will be spending several weeks staring at in fascination and while it is too soon for us to start speculating, we can at least give you their short, but official bio. Who knows, the teasing descriptions below could be clues!

Who is Alien?

masked singer alien

Meet Alien, who hopes to dazzle earthlings with out-of-this-world performances.

Who is Sausage?

masked singer sausage

Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper, but will they be the talk of the town?

Who is Dragon?

masked singer dragon

Dragon is a cutie but when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?

Who is Seahorse?

masked singer seahorse

Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly.

Who is Viking?

masked singer viking

Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet – the person behind the elaborate costume is clearly taking this battle seriously!

Who is Blob?

masked singer blob

Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on this colourful monster?

Who is Harlequin?

masked singer harlequin

Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer…

Who is Swan?

masked singer swan

Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings, will they ruffle feathers in the competition?

Who is Bush Baby?

masked singer bush baby

Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will their voice match the cute appearance?

Who is Badger?

masked singer badger

Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?

Who is Robin?

masked singer robin

Rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas, but planning to go the distance.

Who is Grandfather Clock?

masked singer grandfather clock

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer returns on Boxing Day on ITV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Masked Singer

masked singer season 2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Strictly-Dover

Remembrance Day tribute takes Strictly Come Dancing to a “whole new level”

Medic Bob

I’m A Celebrity fan favourite replaced for 2020 series

Giovanna Fletcher

Emma Willis will be “surprised” if Giovanna Fletcher doesn’t win I’m a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity

All the I’m A Celebrity 2020 COVID changes