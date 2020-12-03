When is The Masked Singer UK season 2 on ITV?

The Masked Singer UK season two is on its way to grace our screens after a phenomenal debut earlier this year.

Fans fell in love with the zany music competition, based on South Korean show King of Mask Singer, and now we’ll be introduced to another cohort of disguised celebrities performing hit songs for a panel of judges.

ITV recently revealed the new The Masked Singer contestants, and from a human clock to a seahorse inspired character, it looks like it’s going to be pretty difficult to work out which celebs are behind these masks.

It comes after The Masked Singer UK revealed the first two costumes in teaser clips, as they showed characters Alien and Sausage dancing around in their gear.

Most of the show’s existing judges will be returning for series two, except Ken Jeong, who unfortunately won’t be able to appear on the show due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

Instead, comedian Mo Gilligan will be filling in for Ken Jeong on the Masked Singer while the actor remains in the US.

With the UK currently in the midst of a pandemic in which face coverings are part of the new normal, there couldn’t be a better time for The Masked Singer UK to return.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, and when it’s likely to land on ITV.

The Masked Singer UK series 2 release date

The Masked Singer will return to ITV on Boxing Day at 7pm.

Initially, host Joel Dommett told Heart Radio in September that the talent show will be back in early 2021.

“I can’t believe it’s come round so quickly – it comes out in January. Genuinely I feel like it’s exactly what the country needs right now,” he told presenter Mark Wright.

Later in the month, the I’m A Celebrity 2020 runner-up revealed that filming for The Masked Singer UK series two had wrapped despite fears that production would be shut down halfway through.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Dommett said: “We finished filming this week – two days ago, which is amazing.

“It was made, obviously, there were a lot of rules and regulations so the relief when we got it done was amazing.”

He added: “There were a lot of rule changes at the time and everyone was scared it was going to get shut down halfway through. The scale of the production of that show is so big, so I am so pleased that it’s done and ITV managed to get it done.”

Filming for the show began in September, with the new cast of disguised VIPs performing in front of a socially-distanced live audience.

Who are the characters on The Masked Singer series 2?

The full line-up for series two has now been revealed, and if you thought the first series was bizarre, well you can think again.

This time round, we have a character which is just a blob of pink and purple mess and they’re also called Blob!

We wonder who’s behind each mask…

See a full list below:

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

The Masked Singer UK series 2 judges

Series one judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora will be returning to guess the identities of a new cohort of concealed celebs, however US comedian Ken Jeong was unable to film series two due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

ITV announced that BAFTA-winning comedian Mo Gilligan would replace the actor for season two back in August, with Gilligan saying that it was a privilege to be joining the show.

“It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation,” he added.

Who hosts The Masked Singer UK?

Stand-up comic Joel Dommett will be returning to host season two of The Masked Singer UK.

The presenter is best known for placing second in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’s 2016 series, hosting Extra Camp and appearing on shows such as Roast Battle, Celebrity Juice, Pointless Celebrities and Through the Keyhole.

Who won The Masked Singer UK last year?

Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts was crowned The Masked Singer UK winner last year, finally being unmasked as Queen Bee and beating the likes of Jason Manford (Hedgehog) and Katherine Jenkins (Octopus) in the final.

The Masked Singer UK returns on Boxing Day. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.