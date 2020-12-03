Two-thirds of I’m A Celebrity fans prefer UK castle-based series to the jungle

With one day to go until the I’m A Celebrity 2020 final, the remaining contestants are reaching the end of their stay in Gwrych Castle – the UK-based I’m A Celebrity filming location used as this year’s campsite in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the current series marks the show’s first outside of the Australian jungle, RadioTimes.com can reveal most of the I’m A Celeb viewers who voted in our poll actually prefer the North Wales castle setting.

Over 2,000 fans cast their vote for which location they preferred, with 64 per cent saying they thought I’m A Celeb in the castle was better in comparison to 36 per cent choosing the jungle.

When asked whether the ITV show should shake up the location every year, 47 per cent of voters opted for the series to be based in the UK permanently, while 28 per cent said it should stick to the jungle and 26 per cent wanted a new location every series.

The I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up are currently camped out in the historic Gwyrch Castle, a 19th-century country house located in Abergele, North Wales.

The owners are thought to be receiving £300,000 for the location rights to the Grade I-listed site, which has been given a medieval make-over for the campers.

ITV has made a number of other changes to this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity due to COVID-19 in addition to the the location, with Kiosk Kev being replaced by Kiosk Cledwyn, Medic Bob’s absence and Dingo Dollar Challenges being renamed Castle Coin Challenges.

However, the 2020 series has still proved popular with fans – over 14 million viewers tuned in to watch I’m A Celeb’s first episode on 15th November, making it the show’s biggest ever launch.

I’m A Celebrity concludes tonight at 9pm on ITV. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.