Meet Rebekah Vardy, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and reality TV star

Dancing on Ice will bring some fun and entertainment to an uncertain New Year when it launches in January, 2021.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

Joining the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up is TV personality Rebekah Vardy, following the previously announced Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Sonny Jay, Graham Bell and Colin Jackson CBE.

Rebekah, married to England World cup hero and Leicester City player Jamie Vardy, previously appeared on I’m a Celebrity in 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice contestant.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Rebekah Vardy?

Age: 38

Instagram: @bekyvardy

Twitter: @rebkahvardy

Job: TV personality

Rebekah Vardy is married to England and Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, with whom she has three children. She also has two children from a former relationship.

The TV personality appeared on I’m a Celebrity in 2017, and became the third celebrity contestant to be eliminated. She has also made appearances on Loose Women, Good Morning Britain, Jeremy Vine andThis Morning. In 2019, Vardy appeared in two episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox alongside husband Jamie, and joined Phillip Schofield in How To Spend it Well at Christmas.

What has Rebekah Vardy said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Rebekah appeared on Good Morning Britain to confirm the news earlier this year, telling hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, “My dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates when I was about seven years old. He used to take us to the local ice rink so it’s a really fun family thing for us to have done together and I’m really excited actually. The only time I’ve been ice skating since is when we take the kids to our local ice rink at Christmas to have a really good time.”

Speaking about her family’s reaction, she added, “Jamie thinks it’s such a brilliant idea. He’s really looking forward to watching me and says he hopes I don’t fall over too much.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFts7c0p2Zr/

Alongside the promotional pic she shared on Instagram, Rebekah wrote: “Looking forward to some fun!”

