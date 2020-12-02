Meet Jason Donovan, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and singer

Dancing on Ice is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to see what the 12 celebrity skaters can do on the ice.

Joining the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up is singer and actor Jason Donovan, who was the fifth celebrity contestant confirmed for the ITV show.

The Australian actor rose to fame after starring as Scott Robinson and marrying Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell in long-running soap Neighbours, before leaving in the late ’80s to embark on his pop career.

Jason will be going up against the likes of Olympian Colin Jackson, actor and comedian Rufus Hound, singer and TV presenter Myleene Klass, and musician Lady Leshurr.

As a long-time performer of the stage and screen, will Jason also be able to master the ice?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice contestant.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Jason Donovan?

Age: 52

Instagram: @jdonofficial

Twitter: @JDonOfficial

Job: Actor and singer

Jason Donovan launched his career on Aussie soap Neighbours playing Scott Robinson, who fell in love and married Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell. He left the series in 1988 to start his pop career, with his debut album Ten Good Reasons becoming the highest-selling album in the UK in 1989. He has had four UK number one singles, including the romantic classic with Kylie, Especially for You.

Jason is also a star of the stage, following his hit lead performance in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the 1990s. He took part on I’m a Celebrity in 2006, finishing in 3rd place, and competed on the ninth series of Strictly Come Dancing with former dance Kristina Rhianoff. He also has his on radio show on Heart FM.

What has Jason Donovan said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Jason confirmed the news on This Morning to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back in September, saying: “I’ve always been a big fan of winter sports, whether it’s ski-ing, skating, snowboarding…après ski-ing. My daughter Molly is very excited about me doing shapes on the dance- floor or maybe not…depending on how it goes! And also the opportunity to spend a Sunday night with you guys.”

He added: “Skating is all about balance and confidence. I’ve done a little bit of skating in my youth, in Australia surprisingly in the heat of an Australian summer. I’ve surfed, I’ve skied a lot so I guess I’ll bring a little bit of that confidence.”

Alongside his promo picture on Instagram, he posted the caption: Time to get focussed on my footwork and deliver some shapes that even my 9 year old daughter can be proud of ! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021!”

Dancing on Ice is set to return to ITV in 2021.