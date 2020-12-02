Meet Faye Brookes, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Corrie star

Dancing on Ice will be returning in January 2021, and with it, 12 celebrity skaters ready to hit the ice.

Joining the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up is former Corrie star Faye Brooks, who was confirmed as the fourth celebrity contestant to take part on the ITV show.

Faye is best known for playing Kate Connor on Coronation Street, first appearing on the soap in 2015 alongside her on-screen brother Aidan Conner, played by X Factor winner Shayne Ward.

She left the soap in 2019.

Faye will be competing against the likes of TV star Myleene Klass, Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, who was also confirmed for the ITV show – and actress Denise Van Outen.

How will she do on the ice? We can’t wait to find out. Here’s everything we know about the Dancing on Ice contestant.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Faye Brookes?

Age: 33

Instagram: @fayebrookes

Twitter: @Faye_Brookes

Job: Actress

Faye Brookes made her debut in Corrie as Kate Connor back in 2015, joining as the sister to X Factor winner’s Shayne Ward’s Aidan Connor. She won Best Newcomer for her role as Kate at the 22nd National Television Awards in 2017. In 2019, it was announced that she was leaving the soap, with her final scenes airing later that year.

She was previously engaged to Pop Idol star Gareth Gates.

What has Faye Brookes said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Faye announced the news that she was taking part on DOI during an appearance on Lorraine, saying: “This is the first time I think people are just going to see me, not being a character… Just being me – Faye!”

Speaking about former Coronation Street colleagues, Jane Danson and Brooke Vincent who have both previously taken part in the show, Faye continued: “As soon as this interview is over I can contact them but I’ve obviously had to keep this to myself. It’s the biggest secret I’ve kept in my life! I saw Brooke yesterday and I was desperate to tell her but I thought one more day and I’ll be able to. She’ll be my first text message after I’ve finished this interview.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFjt9MJArNu/

Alongside her promo which she shared on Instagram, Faye added the caption: “Next Adventure…⁣ Over the moon to be apart of 2021 Cast of Dancing on Ice!”

