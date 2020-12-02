Meet Billie Shepherd, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and reality TV star

We can’t wait for Dancing on Ice to bring some much-needed fun and entertainment to our lives in 2021.

Joining the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up is TOWIE and Mummy Diaries star Billie Shepherd, who follows the previously announced Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Sonny Jay, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson CBE and Lady Leshurr.

Billie is a TOWIE original, having appeared in the first series of the reality TV show back in 2010. Along with sister and former TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers, the pair currently front their own ITV reality TV show called The Mummy Dairies, which is now in its eighth series.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Billie Shepherd?

Age: 30

Instagram: @billiefaiersofficial

Twitter: @billiefaiers

Job: Reality TV star and business woman

Billie Faiers first appeared on our TV screens in The Only Way is Essex when it first launched on ITV in 2010. Since then, Billie has launched her own fashion collection for children, and has landed her own reality TV show with sister Sam Faiers, The Mummy Diaries on ITVBe.

Billie has two children with her husband Greg Shepherd – daughter Nelly, and son Arthur, with all three featuring in her TV show.

What has Billie Shepherd said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Billie Shepherd was announced as the eleventh celebrity skater to take part in Dancing on Ice 2021.

Confirming the news on her social media channels, Billie said, “I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice. I still can’t believe I am actually doing it!!

“I am soooo nervous but so excited … This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet !! I have zero ice skating or dance experience. But I’m going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud. Wish me luck ️ #dancingonice.”

Alongside a promotional pic shared by ITV, Billie added, “My kids are going to be so excited! Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed!”

