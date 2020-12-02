When is the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 on TV and who is taking part?

It wouldn’t be the end of the year without an edition of Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz, and it’s safe to say that there will be no shortage of talking points for this year’s edition.

The fiendishly funny quiz has become an annual tradition ever since it premiered back in 2004, and it’s returning once again to take its usual place in the best Christmas TV line-ups.

Jimmy Carr is back to put a host of celebrities through their paces on all things 2020, and the all-star panel has now been announced, featuring some returning favourites of the show.

The six panellists will be answering questions on key topics likely to include the US election, Prince Harry stepping down as a senior royal, and, of course, lockdown.

So for a refresher on everything from Trump to Tiger King, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Big Fat Quiz.

When is The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 on TV?

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 will air on Boxing Day (Saturday 26th December) at 9:05pm on Channel 4.

What is the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020?

If you’ve never seen the show, it’s exactly what it says on the tin – three teams of two celebrities answer questions on the year gone by, usually on rounds such as sport, film, science, and news. Don’t expect Mastermind calibre, however – this is very much a TV pub quiz.

Which celebrities are taking part in the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020?

Channel 4 has revealed the full line-up for this year’s quiz – and it’s a good one! Big Fat Quiz regulars Richard Ayoade and David Mitchell are joined on the panel this year by presenter Maya Jama (her second year in a row) and debutants James Acaster, Joe Lycett and Stacey Solomon.

Will there be special guests?

Big Fat Quiz usually has a few surprise celebrity question setters, and social distancing permitting this will likely be the case this year also. Charles Dance, Jon Snow, and the children of Mitchell Brook Primary School have all been confirmed to return for their now traditional (and unconventional) question posing.

